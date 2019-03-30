All apartments in Belvedere Park
3460 Longleaf Dr.

3460 Longleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3460 Longleaf Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
ALL NEW 4/2 HOME FOR RENT - Come see this newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Decatur! This house has brand new everything from the roof to the plumbing! Open floorplan with spacious kitchen, new cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, new vinyl wood floors through living areas and master bedroom, all new on-suite master bathroom with porcelain marble floors and walk-in shower, updated secondary bathroom with tub and tile surround, new carpet in secondary bedrooms, new paint inside and out, new roof, new gutter, new windows, new plumbing, new electrical wiring and fixtures, new heating and air, spacious back yard with storage shed, ALL ELECTRIC!

Please email with questions and to schedule a showing:

info@hopeare.com

Apply online at our website:

http://www.hopeare.com

**Refrigerator not included**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4703059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 Longleaf Dr. have any available units?
3460 Longleaf Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3460 Longleaf Dr. have?
Some of 3460 Longleaf Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 Longleaf Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3460 Longleaf Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 Longleaf Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3460 Longleaf Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3460 Longleaf Dr. offer parking?
No, 3460 Longleaf Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3460 Longleaf Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3460 Longleaf Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 Longleaf Dr. have a pool?
No, 3460 Longleaf Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3460 Longleaf Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3460 Longleaf Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 Longleaf Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3460 Longleaf Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3460 Longleaf Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3460 Longleaf Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
