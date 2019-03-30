3460 Longleaf Dr.

Amenities

ALL NEW 4/2 HOME FOR RENT - Come see this newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Decatur! This house has brand new everything from the roof to the plumbing! Open floorplan with spacious kitchen, new cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, new vinyl wood floors through living areas and master bedroom, all new on-suite master bathroom with porcelain marble floors and walk-in shower, updated secondary bathroom with tub and tile surround, new carpet in secondary bedrooms, new paint inside and out, new roof, new gutter, new windows, new plumbing, new electrical wiring and fixtures, new heating and air, spacious back yard with storage shed, ALL ELECTRIC!



Please email with questions and to schedule a showing:



info@hopeare.com



Apply online at our website:



http://www.hopeare.com



**Refrigerator not included**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4703059)