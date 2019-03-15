3092 San Juan Drive

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

***Ask About Move In Specials*** Renovated 4 BR 2 BA Decatur home available for lease. Updated kitchen and appliances. Lower level spacious rooms and great area. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Subdivision: BELVEDARE PARK

Beds: 4 Sq. Footage: 1292

Baths: 2 Year Built: 1955



SCHOOLS

Towers High School

Mary Mcleod Bethune Middle School

Knollwood Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1955



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1050

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.