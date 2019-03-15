All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated March 15 2019

3092 San Juan Drive

3092 San Juan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3092 San Juan Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Renovated 4 BR 2 BA Decatur home available for lease. Updated kitchen and appliances. Lower level spacious rooms and great area. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Subdivision: BELVEDARE PARK
Beds: 4 Sq. Footage: 1292
Baths: 2 Year Built: 1955

SCHOOLS
Towers High School
Mary Mcleod Bethune Middle School
Knollwood Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1955

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1050
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3092 San Juan Drive have any available units?
3092 San Juan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3092 San Juan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3092 San Juan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3092 San Juan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3092 San Juan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3092 San Juan Drive offer parking?
No, 3092 San Juan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3092 San Juan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3092 San Juan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3092 San Juan Drive have a pool?
No, 3092 San Juan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3092 San Juan Drive have accessible units?
No, 3092 San Juan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3092 San Juan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3092 San Juan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3092 San Juan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3092 San Juan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

