Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:27 PM

2891 White Oak Dr # 2

2891 White Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2891 White Oak Dr, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom ,1 bath Condo in East Lake Decatur area. Recently renovated hardwood, bathroom titles,new appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 have any available units?
2891 White Oak Dr # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2891 White Oak Dr # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 offer parking?
No, 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 have a pool?
No, 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 have accessible units?
No, 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2891 White Oak Dr # 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

