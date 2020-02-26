2874 Laguna Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Just Reduced! **ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS** Gorgeous, freshly painted 3BR 2BA Belvedere Park Ranch home features hardwood floors in the living room, kitchen, and dining rooms. Home accents include solid wood kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and wainscot panels in the dining room. Enjoy a private level backyard for relaxation - hurry this won't last!



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Towers High School

Middle school: Mary Mcleod Bethune Middle School

Elementary school: Knollwood Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1954



Deposits: $1,780.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.