1803 Hollyhock Terrace

Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***
Cute Three bedroom, four sided brick ranch,ready for new residents! This lovely home features an eat-in kitchen with arched entryway, hardwood floors, ,ceiling fans in the master bedroom, a linen closet in the hallway, and so much more. This home is situated on a large corner home site in an established neighborhood, minutes from a park and just a short walk to MARTA!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
Subdivision: MEADOWDALE;
SCHOOLS:
Columbia High School;
Columbia Middle School;
Snapfinger Elementary School;
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1958
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 970
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.