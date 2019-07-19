All apartments in Belvedere Park
1803 Hollyhock Terrace
Last updated July 19 2019

1803 Hollyhock Terrace

1803 Hollyhock Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1803 Hollyhock Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Cute Three bedroom, four sided brick ranch,ready for new residents! This lovely home features an eat-in kitchen with arched entryway, hardwood floors, ,ceiling fans in the master bedroom, a linen closet in the hallway, and so much more. This home is situated on a large corner home site in an established neighborhood, minutes from a park and just a short walk to MARTA!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Subdivision: MEADOWDALE;
SCHOOLS:
Columbia High School;
Columbia Middle School;
Snapfinger Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1958

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 970
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Hollyhock Terrace have any available units?
1803 Hollyhock Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 1803 Hollyhock Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Hollyhock Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Hollyhock Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Hollyhock Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1803 Hollyhock Terrace offer parking?
No, 1803 Hollyhock Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1803 Hollyhock Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Hollyhock Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Hollyhock Terrace have a pool?
No, 1803 Hollyhock Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Hollyhock Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1803 Hollyhock Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Hollyhock Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 Hollyhock Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 Hollyhock Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 Hollyhock Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
