Belvedere Park, GA
1688 Cobbs Creek Ln
Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:44 AM

1688 Cobbs Creek Ln

1688 Cobbs Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1688 Cobbs Creek Lane, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1688 Cobbs Creek Lane
Decatur, GA 30032

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.

Great floor plan with large living room/dining room combo, wrapped kitchen with lots of cabinets, and eat-in area with lovely bay window overlooking the backyard. The living room has a fireplace and the dining area opens to the private, fenced backyard and patio. The master suite has a full bath and walk-in closet. Other bedrooms have large closets. Neutral colors throughout, guest bath on the main floor and garage parking!!!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: County of Dekalb
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

