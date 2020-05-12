1688 Cobbs Creek Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1688 Cobbs Creek Lane

Decatur, GA 30032



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.



Great floor plan with large living room/dining room combo, wrapped kitchen with lots of cabinets, and eat-in area with lovely bay window overlooking the backyard. The living room has a fireplace and the dining area opens to the private, fenced backyard and patio. The master suite has a full bath and walk-in closet. Other bedrooms have large closets. Neutral colors throughout, guest bath on the main floor and garage parking!!!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: County of Dekalb

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.