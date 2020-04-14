1425 Cobb Branch Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Decatur Home For Rent - Property Id: 247187



1 MONTH FREE W/13 MONTH LEASE! Call Celia Jones 770-875-8394 today and lease this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Decatur, GA. Come out and view this newly renovated home, complete with new appliances, flooring and fresh paint, this will not last long!! *Reduced deposit is subject to application approval based on meeting the criteria set forth for prospective applicants. SEC 8 WELCOME!



APPLY HERE: applications@excaliburhomes.com



PLEASE REFERENCE MY NAME ON APPLICATION: CELIA JONES



Please Call

Celia Jones

770-875-8394

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247187

