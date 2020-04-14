All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1425 Cobb Branch Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1425 Cobb Branch Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

1425 Cobb Branch Dr

1425 Cobb Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1425 Cobb Branch Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Decatur Home For Rent - Property Id: 247187

1 MONTH FREE W/13 MONTH LEASE! Call Celia Jones 770-875-8394 today and lease this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Decatur, GA. Come out and view this newly renovated home, complete with new appliances, flooring and fresh paint, this will not last long!! *Reduced deposit is subject to application approval based on meeting the criteria set forth for prospective applicants. SEC 8 WELCOME!

APPLY HERE: applications@excaliburhomes.com

PLEASE REFERENCE MY NAME ON APPLICATION: CELIA JONES

Please Call
Celia Jones
770-875-8394
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247187
Property Id 247187

(RLNE5653391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Cobb Branch Dr have any available units?
1425 Cobb Branch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1425 Cobb Branch Dr have?
Some of 1425 Cobb Branch Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Cobb Branch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Cobb Branch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Cobb Branch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Cobb Branch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Cobb Branch Dr offer parking?
No, 1425 Cobb Branch Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Cobb Branch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Cobb Branch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Cobb Branch Dr have a pool?
No, 1425 Cobb Branch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Cobb Branch Dr have accessible units?
No, 1425 Cobb Branch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Cobb Branch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Cobb Branch Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Cobb Branch Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Cobb Branch Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College