Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

1194 Thomas Rd.

1194 Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

1194 Thomas Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30030
Midway Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Move inFresh City of Dectur Bungalow - You will love this move in fresh Decatur Bungalow. Brand new carpet and paint throughout welcomes with separate Dining Room and Living room, 3 bedrooms, Screened porch, AND a large bonus area/Family Room! Even the tub has been refinished! Large park like yard is very private. Incredible City of Decatur location is close to Decatur Square, Columbia Seminary, Agnes Scott, and convenient to freeways. No Pets Please. $50 application fee per applicant. Reservation fee required to hold property. Call 404-492-7057 for more info or to schedule a viewing. Professionally managed by Eric Davis Group. Offered by a licensed real estate agent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5069927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1194 Thomas Rd. have any available units?
1194 Thomas Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 1194 Thomas Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1194 Thomas Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1194 Thomas Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1194 Thomas Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1194 Thomas Rd. offer parking?
No, 1194 Thomas Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1194 Thomas Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1194 Thomas Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1194 Thomas Rd. have a pool?
No, 1194 Thomas Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1194 Thomas Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1194 Thomas Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1194 Thomas Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1194 Thomas Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1194 Thomas Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1194 Thomas Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
