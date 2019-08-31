All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:44 AM

1189 Richard Rd

1189 Richard Road
Location

1189 Richard Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1189 Richard Road
Decatur Georgia 30032

Bedroom: 3
Bath: 2

This home is perfect for entertaining. The huge backyard has a large patio area, a large bonus room offers plenty of space and the living room has a wrapped decorative fireplace. The kitchen has lovely wood cabinets. Bedrooms are large. A cozy front porch offers a view of the neighborhood. Great corner lot nestled in a well established neighborhood. Don't wait! This one will go fast! Close to I-285 and Covington Hwy for an easy commute. Nearby restaurants include: Who's Got Soul Southern Cafe, This Is It BBQ and Seafood, and Shun Xing Chinese Restaurant.

Utilities
Water: Dekalb Water and Sewer
Gas: GA Natural Gas
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1189 Richard Rd have any available units?
1189 Richard Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1189 Richard Rd have?
Some of 1189 Richard Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1189 Richard Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1189 Richard Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1189 Richard Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1189 Richard Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1189 Richard Rd offer parking?
No, 1189 Richard Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1189 Richard Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1189 Richard Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1189 Richard Rd have a pool?
No, 1189 Richard Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1189 Richard Rd have accessible units?
No, 1189 Richard Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1189 Richard Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1189 Richard Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1189 Richard Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1189 Richard Rd has units with air conditioning.
