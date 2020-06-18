All apartments in Avondale Estates
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3162 Stratford Green Place

3162 Stratford Green Place · No Longer Available
Location

3162 Stratford Green Place, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR/ 2BA Townhouse in the heart of Avondale Estates - 2 BD/ 2 BA, End Unit Townhouse - 1 Mile Walk to Historic Downtown Avondale Estates! Large, Open & Bright floor plan features Kitchen with Corian countertops, stained cabinetry, gas cooking, built in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Kitchen opens to Separate Dining Area, Sunroom and Large Fireside Family Room. Roommate Floorplan offers 2 nice sized Master Bedrooms each with a Full Bath, one on Main Level & one on upper level with large walk-in closet. Also large storage area. Easy Access to Public Transportation, Shopping & Restaurants. Hurry!

(RLNE5852285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3162 Stratford Green Place have any available units?
3162 Stratford Green Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale Estates, GA.
What amenities does 3162 Stratford Green Place have?
Some of 3162 Stratford Green Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3162 Stratford Green Place currently offering any rent specials?
3162 Stratford Green Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3162 Stratford Green Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3162 Stratford Green Place is pet friendly.
Does 3162 Stratford Green Place offer parking?
No, 3162 Stratford Green Place does not offer parking.
Does 3162 Stratford Green Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3162 Stratford Green Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3162 Stratford Green Place have a pool?
No, 3162 Stratford Green Place does not have a pool.
Does 3162 Stratford Green Place have accessible units?
No, 3162 Stratford Green Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3162 Stratford Green Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3162 Stratford Green Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3162 Stratford Green Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3162 Stratford Green Place does not have units with air conditioning.
