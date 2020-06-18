3162 Stratford Green Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BR/ 2BA Townhouse in the heart of Avondale Estates - 2 BD/ 2 BA, End Unit Townhouse - 1 Mile Walk to Historic Downtown Avondale Estates! Large, Open & Bright floor plan features Kitchen with Corian countertops, stained cabinetry, gas cooking, built in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Kitchen opens to Separate Dining Area, Sunroom and Large Fireside Family Room. Roommate Floorplan offers 2 nice sized Master Bedrooms each with a Full Bath, one on Main Level & one on upper level with large walk-in closet. Also large storage area. Easy Access to Public Transportation, Shopping & Restaurants. Hurry!



(RLNE5852285)