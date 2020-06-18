351 Austin Way

Amenities

Auburn Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! 3 Bed/2 Bath Ranch on 3/4 Acre Lot with Stunning Mature Trees, in a Peaceful Setting. Newly Painted! Sizable, Eat-in Kitchen with Stained Cabinets Includes Matching Appliances, Tons of Storage, and Access to the Relaxing Back Patio with Fenced Yard. Quaint Family Room with Fireplace. Master Bedroom includes a Private Bath and Big Closet. Outbuilding remains with the home. W/D are Not included; connections only.



Schools: Auburn Elementary, Westside Middle, Apalachee High School. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



