All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 351 Austin Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, GA
/
351 Austin Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

351 Austin Way

351 Austin Way · (404) 900-4088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

351 Austin Way, Auburn, GA 30011

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 351 Austin Way · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Auburn Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available NOW! 3 Bed/2 Bath Ranch on 3/4 Acre Lot with Stunning Mature Trees, in a Peaceful Setting. Newly Painted! Sizable, Eat-in Kitchen with Stained Cabinets Includes Matching Appliances, Tons of Storage, and Access to the Relaxing Back Patio with Fenced Yard. Quaint Family Room with Fireplace. Master Bedroom includes a Private Bath and Big Closet. Outbuilding remains with the home. W/D are Not included; connections only.

Schools: Auburn Elementary, Westside Middle, Apalachee High School. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.  

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Auburn home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088

 We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE1862628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Austin Way have any available units?
351 Austin Way has a unit available for $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 351 Austin Way currently offering any rent specials?
351 Austin Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Austin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Austin Way is pet friendly.
Does 351 Austin Way offer parking?
No, 351 Austin Way does not offer parking.
Does 351 Austin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Austin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Austin Way have a pool?
No, 351 Austin Way does not have a pool.
Does 351 Austin Way have accessible units?
No, 351 Austin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Austin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Austin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Austin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 Austin Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 351 Austin Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAWinder, GABraselton, GABuford, GAFlowery Branch, GAGrayson, GALoganville, GA
Snellville, GAOakwood, GAMonroe, GASugar Hill, GASuwanee, GALilburn, GACumming, GAConyers, GANorcross, GATucker, GACovington, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity