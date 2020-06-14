/
1 bedroom apartments
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Zephyrhills, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Moores
1 Unit Available
38949 C Ave
38949 C Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
1040 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 1bed/1bath duplex. Walk into a spacious open floor plan. Nice cabinets and counter tops. In Zephyrhills near shops, and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Moores
1 Unit Available
38955 C Ave
38955 C Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
1040 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 1bed/1bath duplex. Walk into a spacious open floor plan. Nice cabinets and counter tops. In Zephyrhills near shops, and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Zephyrhills
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
849 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.
Results within 10 miles of Zephyrhills
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
48 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
766 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
171 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
814 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
870 sqft
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
17979 Villa Creek Drive
17979 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
951 sqft
V niceV safe V clean Almost everything you want its all here Greetings Very Roomy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 951 sf Second floor so no worries about noise from up stairs... Privet satires .....all the floor porcelain ..... swimming pool...
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Saddlebrook Condo
1 Unit Available
29300 BAY HOLLOW DRIVE
29300 Bay Hollow Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
832 sqft
Adorable resort condo located on the 16th hole of the famous Saddlebrook Golf Course. This 1 bed/1 bath condo is spacious with a large open great room plan. It has a covered lanai and beautiful view of the golf course.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Saddlebrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
5454 SADDLEBROOK WAY
5454 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
953 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN A WORLD RENOWNED RESORT. COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND READY FOR OCCUPANCY. WALK INTO A LARGE GREAT ROOM AND REMODELED KITCHEN WITH HIGH-END APPLIANCES. LOOK OUT THE WINDOW TO A LOVELY LANAI AND QUIET LANDSCAPE.
