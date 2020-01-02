All apartments in Wimauma
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM

5120 Jackel Chase Dr

5120 Jackel Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Jackel Chase Drive, Wimauma, FL 33598

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
BRAND NEW Construction - BRAND NEW! Never lived in before, 4 BR 3 BA and 2 Car Garage home in a beautiful Lagoon Community. Must see open concept 2 story home with a beautiful eat-in kitchen overlooking the living and dining area, A flex room at the entrance of the home as well as a spacious guest bedroom and full bathroom, 2 storage closets, and an outdoor patio on the first floor complete the first-floor. Upstairs, the large owner's suite includes a large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with a linen closet. 2 other bedrooms share a 3rd bathroom plus a loft for extra that provides extra space for work and play.
Call today to schedule your showing and make this your new home tomorrow!

CALL 813-947-9714

AMENITIES
Gated
Walking - Nature Trails
Multi-Acre Crystal Lagoon
ULTRAFi- Internet
Dog Park
Golf Cart Paths

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 Jackel Chase Dr have any available units?
5120 Jackel Chase Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wimauma, FL.
What amenities does 5120 Jackel Chase Dr have?
Some of 5120 Jackel Chase Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 Jackel Chase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5120 Jackel Chase Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 Jackel Chase Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5120 Jackel Chase Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5120 Jackel Chase Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5120 Jackel Chase Dr offers parking.
Does 5120 Jackel Chase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 Jackel Chase Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 Jackel Chase Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5120 Jackel Chase Dr has a pool.
Does 5120 Jackel Chase Dr have accessible units?
No, 5120 Jackel Chase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 Jackel Chase Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 Jackel Chase Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5120 Jackel Chase Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5120 Jackel Chase Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

