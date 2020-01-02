5120 Jackel Chase Dr

Amenities
BRAND NEW Construction - BRAND NEW! Never lived in before, 4 BR 3 BA and 2 Car Garage home in a beautiful Lagoon Community. Must see open concept 2 story home with a beautiful eat-in kitchen overlooking the living and dining area, A flex room at the entrance of the home as well as a spacious guest bedroom and full bathroom, 2 storage closets, and an outdoor patio on the first floor complete the first-floor. Upstairs, the large owner's suite includes a large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with a linen closet. 2 other bedrooms share a 3rd bathroom plus a loft for extra that provides extra space for work and play.
Call today to schedule your showing and make this your new home tomorrow!
CALL 813-947-9714
AMENITIES
Gated
Walking - Nature Trails
Multi-Acre Crystal Lagoon
ULTRAFi- Internet
Dog Park
Golf Cart Paths
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5177274)