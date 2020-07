5049 Janes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

5049 Janes Dr - Please call Ralph Lozada at (813) 480-7326 for more information on this home. ALL FENCED-IN YARD WITH THREE HORSE STALLS. THIS HOME HAS TWO BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS. KITCHEN HAS STOVE, REFRIGERATOR AND EAT-IN AREA. THIS HOME HAS A WELL AND SEPTIC TANK. MASTER BATH HAS A TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. LAUNDRY ROOM HAS WASHER AND DRYER . THERE IS ALSO ONE STORAGE SHED AVAILABLE FOR THE TENANTS. .****At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit****



