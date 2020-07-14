4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Seize this VERY RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! This almost NEW designer's unique concept TRIBECA floor plan home is READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! With 2254 a/c Sq.ft jewel of the signature home with 3 bedrooms with a den, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage. Enter in through a gallant foyer and be drawn into the expansive Great Room with coffered ceilings that adjoin the Chef's Kitchen. The Chef will enjoy the Stainless Appliances, a Slide-in Natural Gas Range with Convection Oven, and a Vented Range Hood. Be seated at the over-sized Silestone quartz island counter or dine in style in the formal dining room, perfect place to just relax or entertain. The master suite is spacious and has 2 walk-in closets, coffered ceiling, relax under the coffered ceiling adorned with a cooling and calming ceiling fan and enjoy your view that overlooks the pond. Two walk-in closets lead into the Master bath retreat, features a Roman tub, separate sinks, and a shower that is tiled from floor to ceiling. Bedrooms 2 and 3 both have high ceilings and walk-in closets and abundant natural light. The large Office/Den overlooks the covered entry and provides great space for whatever purpose you choose. Your interior climate comfort is provided by a Carrier 15 SEER Variable Speed Air Handler Unit with Humidity Control. The laundry room has a utility sink with a built-in cabinet and washer/ gas dryer. This 3 bedrooms Tribeca home has everything you would love to and is located in Valencia Del Sol, a new GL Homes luxury 55+ community in the Tampa area for active adults. the upcoming soon 25,000 sq. ft clubhouse facilities include pools, sports, fitness, games, art, a bistro, and live entertainment! The tennis, pickleball courts, and dog park are ready in use. RENT INSTEAD OF BUILD, Start living the dream and the lifestyle you deserve! Seize this RENTAL opportunity!