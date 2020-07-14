All apartments in Wimauma
Find more places like 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wimauma, FL
/
4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE

4818 Sevilla Shores Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4818 Sevilla Shores Dr, Wimauma, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Seize this VERY RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! This almost NEW designer's unique concept TRIBECA floor plan home is READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! With 2254 a/c Sq.ft jewel of the signature home with 3 bedrooms with a den, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage. Enter in through a gallant foyer and be drawn into the expansive Great Room with coffered ceilings that adjoin the Chef's Kitchen. The Chef will enjoy the Stainless Appliances, a Slide-in Natural Gas Range with Convection Oven, and a Vented Range Hood. Be seated at the over-sized Silestone quartz island counter or dine in style in the formal dining room, perfect place to just relax or entertain. The master suite is spacious and has 2 walk-in closets, coffered ceiling, relax under the coffered ceiling adorned with a cooling and calming ceiling fan and enjoy your view that overlooks the pond. Two walk-in closets lead into the Master bath retreat, features a Roman tub, separate sinks, and a shower that is tiled from floor to ceiling. Bedrooms 2 and 3 both have high ceilings and walk-in closets and abundant natural light. The large Office/Den overlooks the covered entry and provides great space for whatever purpose you choose. Your interior climate comfort is provided by a Carrier 15 SEER Variable Speed Air Handler Unit with Humidity Control. The laundry room has a utility sink with a built-in cabinet and washer/ gas dryer. This 3 bedrooms Tribeca home has everything you would love to and is located in Valencia Del Sol, a new GL Homes luxury 55+ community in the Tampa area for active adults. the upcoming soon 25,000 sq. ft clubhouse facilities include pools, sports, fitness, games, art, a bistro, and live entertainment! The tennis, pickleball courts, and dog park are ready in use. RENT INSTEAD OF BUILD, Start living the dream and the lifestyle you deserve! Seize this RENTAL opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE have any available units?
4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wimauma, FL.
What amenities does 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE have?
Some of 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4818 SEVILLA SHORES DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLSouth Venice, FLAuburndale, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FL
North Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLVenice Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus