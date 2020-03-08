17106 White Mangrove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Enjoy this AMAZING! 5/3 Home with Great Community Amenities - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785



Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!



This beautiful 2934 square feet, five bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms home is perfect for your family. Enjoy preparing holiday dinners in your contemporary kitchen, featuring GE appliances in black. The adjoining family and dining rooms provide an open, spacious feel. Kick back in the large master suite, offering space and privacy in the back area of the home. Enjoy your weekends with family lounging at the resort style pool, tennis, and the children's water park. Save money on your gym membership, because this community has one inside the club house. The community is near the west coast of Florida with a short drive to beaches, parks, cultural arts centers, professional sports teams, airports and more.



https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1186185



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



FOR QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL OR TEXT GERMAN @ 813-766-2343



No Cats Allowed



