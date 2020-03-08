All apartments in Wimauma
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

17106 White Mangrove Drive

17106 White Mangrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17106 White Mangrove Drive, Wimauma, FL 33598

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Enjoy this AMAZING! 5/3 Home with Great Community Amenities - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785

.
Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!

This beautiful 2934 square feet, five bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms home is perfect for your family. Enjoy preparing holiday dinners in your contemporary kitchen, featuring GE appliances in black. The adjoining family and dining rooms provide an open, spacious feel. Kick back in the large master suite, offering space and privacy in the back area of the home. Enjoy your weekends with family lounging at the resort style pool, tennis, and the children's water park. Save money on your gym membership, because this community has one inside the club house. The community is near the west coast of Florida with a short drive to beaches, parks, cultural arts centers, professional sports teams, airports and more.

CLICK LINK TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR :
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1186185

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

FOR QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL OR TEXT GERMAN @ 813-766-2343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4217271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

