17034 Yellow Pine St

Be the first to rent this BRAND NEW, never lived in before, 6 BR 3 BATH and 2 Car Garage home in Vista Palms off 301 in Wimauma. Open concept 2 story home with a huge eat-in kitchen, tile in all wet areas, plush carpeting and ceiling fans in bedrooms. The beautiful kitchen offers a full-size pantry and plenty of prep and storage space. The kitchen overlooks the living/dining room combo with sliding glass doors that lead to landscaped back yard. The bedroom and separate full bath located on the first floor is the perfect space for guests, an office, or an in-law suite. Upstairs, you will find the master suite with a large walk in closet and en suite bathroom with linen closet, walk in shower and duel sink vanity. Four additional bedrooms, a third bathroom, and a huge loft that will be a favorite hangout for the entire family. Upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer for additional convenience. RENT INCLUDES, GARBAGE, LAWN CARE, IN HOUSE PEST CONTROL. Vista Palms is a lovely community ideally located off Hwy 301 just south of Tampa and north of Sarasota. Offering resort-style amenities, including

a nature trail/jogging path, clubhouse with fitness and recreational room, zero-entry pool and spa, bocce ball, tot lot, and pickleball. Just a short drive to multiple golf courses, beaches, parks, boat ramps, restaurants, the famous Ellenton Outlet Mall and I-75. AVAILABLE NOW !



Please call (321)351-4228 or email us at leads+6625@tenantturnermail.com.



To view our available properties and more information visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com