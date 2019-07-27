All apartments in Wimauma
Find more places like 16822 Trite Bend St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wimauma, FL
/
16822 Trite Bend St
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

16822 Trite Bend St

16822 Trite Bend St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16822 Trite Bend St, Wimauma, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Brand New South Shore Bay - Call Tina Maley to view this home- 813 598 3071 - BRAND NEW, never lived in before, 5 BR 3 BA and 2 Car Garage home in a beautiful Lagoon Community right off 674 and 301 in Wimauma. Must see open concept 2 story home with a beautiful eat in kitchen overlooking the living and dining area, a powder bath, 2 storage closets, and an outdoor patio on the first floor. Upstairs, the large owner's suite includes a large walk in closet and en suite bathroom with linen closet.4 other bedrooms share a 3 bathroom plus a loft for extra that provides extra space for work and play. Home Includes washer and dryer. There is a 75.00 move in processing fee due at move in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5000150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16822 Trite Bend St have any available units?
16822 Trite Bend St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wimauma, FL.
What amenities does 16822 Trite Bend St have?
Some of 16822 Trite Bend St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16822 Trite Bend St currently offering any rent specials?
16822 Trite Bend St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16822 Trite Bend St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16822 Trite Bend St is pet friendly.
Does 16822 Trite Bend St offer parking?
Yes, 16822 Trite Bend St offers parking.
Does 16822 Trite Bend St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16822 Trite Bend St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16822 Trite Bend St have a pool?
No, 16822 Trite Bend St does not have a pool.
Does 16822 Trite Bend St have accessible units?
No, 16822 Trite Bend St does not have accessible units.
Does 16822 Trite Bend St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16822 Trite Bend St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16822 Trite Bend St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16822 Trite Bend St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLSouth Venice, FLAuburndale, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FL
North Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLVenice Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus