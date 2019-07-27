16822 Trite Bend St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Brand New South Shore Bay - Call Tina Maley to view this home- 813 598 3071 - BRAND NEW, never lived in before, 5 BR 3 BA and 2 Car Garage home in a beautiful Lagoon Community right off 674 and 301 in Wimauma. Must see open concept 2 story home with a beautiful eat in kitchen overlooking the living and dining area, a powder bath, 2 storage closets, and an outdoor patio on the first floor. Upstairs, the large owner's suite includes a large walk in closet and en suite bathroom with linen closet.4 other bedrooms share a 3 bathroom plus a loft for extra that provides extra space for work and play. Home Includes washer and dryer. There is a 75.00 move in processing fee due at move in.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5000150)