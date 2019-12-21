All apartments in Wimauma
16810 TRITE BEND STREET
16810 TRITE BEND STREET

16810 Trite Bend St · No Longer Available
Location

16810 Trite Bend St, Wimauma, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
Brand NEW construction! SHORT TERM LEASE may be available with terms and conditions. Just completed SMART home (both levels are concrete block construction) two story 4 brm 2.5 bath with 2 car garage single family home in Master planned community of Southshore Bay with the CRYSTAL LAGOON opening 2020. The rent includes lawn care and SECOND fastest internet in NATION-Ultrafi. Eliminate your cable bill and do LIVE STREAMING. Other money saving features include; double pane windows, two story concrete block construction, energy efficient appliances-Includes smooth top 5 burner range, s/s fridge, and large capacity washer & dryer. Doorbell has EXTERIOR CAMERA and inside the townhome contains IQ panel with interior camera which controls smart home features. App for smart phone is free first 3 years. Other amenities are granite counters in kitchen, tile floors in wet areas, blinds everywhere EXCEPT for family room triple sliding door, covered lanai overlooking beautiful CONSERVATION PRIVATE VIEW, ceiling fans,modern Espresso cabinets. Some pets accepted on case by case basis and fees apply accordingly. Short term leases may be available with terms and conditions applicable. Please inquire. A $250.00 professional cleaning/rekey fee due at time of lease termination. MLS pictures are a compilation of model home, renderings and actual unit with builder permission. The HOA charges $50.00 to Tenant to register in community for access to amenities and directory. Form to be completed & submitted by approved tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16810 TRITE BEND STREET have any available units?
16810 TRITE BEND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wimauma, FL.
What amenities does 16810 TRITE BEND STREET have?
Some of 16810 TRITE BEND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16810 TRITE BEND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
16810 TRITE BEND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16810 TRITE BEND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 16810 TRITE BEND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 16810 TRITE BEND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 16810 TRITE BEND STREET offers parking.
Does 16810 TRITE BEND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16810 TRITE BEND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16810 TRITE BEND STREET have a pool?
No, 16810 TRITE BEND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 16810 TRITE BEND STREET have accessible units?
No, 16810 TRITE BEND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 16810 TRITE BEND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16810 TRITE BEND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 16810 TRITE BEND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 16810 TRITE BEND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

