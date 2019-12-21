16810 TRITE BEND STREET

Amenities

Brand NEW construction! SHORT TERM LEASE may be available with terms and conditions. Just completed SMART home (both levels are concrete block construction) two story 4 brm 2.5 bath with 2 car garage single family home in Master planned community of Southshore Bay with the CRYSTAL LAGOON opening 2020. The rent includes lawn care and SECOND fastest internet in NATION-Ultrafi. Eliminate your cable bill and do LIVE STREAMING. Other money saving features include; double pane windows, two story concrete block construction, energy efficient appliances-Includes smooth top 5 burner range, s/s fridge, and large capacity washer & dryer. Doorbell has EXTERIOR CAMERA and inside the townhome contains IQ panel with interior camera which controls smart home features. App for smart phone is free first 3 years. Other amenities are granite counters in kitchen, tile floors in wet areas, blinds everywhere EXCEPT for family room triple sliding door, covered lanai overlooking beautiful CONSERVATION PRIVATE VIEW, ceiling fans,modern Espresso cabinets. Some pets accepted on case by case basis and fees apply accordingly. Short term leases may be available with terms and conditions applicable. Please inquire. A $250.00 professional cleaning/rekey fee due at time of lease termination. MLS pictures are a compilation of model home, renderings and actual unit with builder permission. The HOA charges $50.00 to Tenant to register in community for access to amenities and directory. Form to be completed & submitted by approved tenant.