15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET

Attention Renters! Luxury is offered to you at this amazing price! 55+ community! Brand new Bellagio Model built by GL Homes, features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, 2623 sqft of heated living space and a beautiful caged in pool. The flooring is covered with Vinyl plank and it will be very convenient for easy cleanings. Open concept living, with gourmet kitchen that offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Coffered ceillings in living room and master bedroom on top of 10 feet high ceillings make the space even greater. Master bedroom offers a huge bath with his and her sink, big closets. Host entertainments by the pool enjoy a cup of coffee at the open patio that over looks at the pond. The rent includes pool maintenance, landscaping, water, sewer, trash colletion. Come and join this beautiful 55+ community that offers a pristine resort-style pool with beach entry, restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, tennis, pickleball, bocce, a spacious event lawn designed for hosting farmer’s markets, movie nights, live concerts, club house, fitnes center.