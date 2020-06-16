All apartments in Wimauma
Find more places like 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wimauma, FL
/
15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET

15309 Valencia del Sol St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15309 Valencia del Sol St, Wimauma, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Attention Renters! Luxury is offered to you at this amazing price! 55+ community! Brand new Bellagio Model built by GL Homes, features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, 2623 sqft of heated living space and a beautiful caged in pool. The flooring is covered with Vinyl plank and it will be very convenient for easy cleanings. Open concept living, with gourmet kitchen that offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Coffered ceillings in living room and master bedroom on top of 10 feet high ceillings make the space even greater. Master bedroom offers a huge bath with his and her sink, big closets. Host entertainments by the pool enjoy a cup of coffee at the open patio that over looks at the pond. The rent includes pool maintenance, landscaping, water, sewer, trash colletion. Come and join this beautiful 55+ community that offers a pristine resort-style pool with beach entry, restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, tennis, pickleball, bocce, a spacious event lawn designed for hosting farmer’s markets, movie nights, live concerts, club house, fitnes center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET have any available units?
15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wimauma, FL.
What amenities does 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET have?
Some of 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wimauma.
Does 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET does offer parking.
Does 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET have a pool?
Yes, 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET has a pool.
Does 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET have accessible units?
No, 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLSun City Center, FLApollo Beach, FLRuskin, FLGibsonton, FLFish Hawk, FLBloomingdale, FL
Progress Village, FLValrico, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEllenton, FLMemphis, FLPalmetto, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLMango, FLSeffner, FLTemple Terrace, FLSouth Bradenton, FLFuller Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa