Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

114 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, FL

Finding an apartment in Williamsburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
11508 Westwood Blvd Apt 315
11508 Westwood Blvd, Williamsburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
715 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, first floor, ideally located close to interstate, shopping, and business.

1 of 17

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5939 Petunia Lane
5939 Petunia Lane, Williamsburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1952 sqft
5939 Petunia Lane Available 05/15/20 FREE RENT - 3 Bedrm Home Near Sea World For Rent (SEE TERMS) - ****CALL NOW TO GET FREE RENT ON THIS PROPERTY!**** Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5609 Arnold Zlotoff Dr.
5609 Arnold Zlotoff Drive, Williamsburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1851 sqft
Listing Agent - Cristine Cosentino - cristinecosentino@gmail.com - 407-234-2084 - Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath, 2 car garage house with a very spacious living/dining room. Centrally located, few minutes away from Dr. P.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
37 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
26 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,171
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
33 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$996
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1189 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
26 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
30 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
18 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
884 sqft
Beautiful luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Grounds amenities include business center, pool, clubhouse and landscaped courtyard. Ideal location, near downtown Orlando attractions including SeaWorld and Universal Studios.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
30 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$997
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1322 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Hunters Creek
13 Units Available
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1153 sqft
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
25 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
39 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,163
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
33 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1361 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
28 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,267
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
170 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11538 Westwood Blvd
11538 Westwood Blvd Unit 212, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
936 sqft
A VERY RARE FIND .... Very Sophisticated Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo centered amidst the action of top best things in Orlando.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop Unit 29, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1764 sqft
Highly upgraded 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story town home. Large living & dining room combo. Volume ceilings. Beautiful wood floors. Solid wood cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Private covered patio with brick pavers.
Results within 5 miles of Williamsburg
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
$
Americana
12 Units Available
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Americana
11 Units Available
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 17 and 92, in the heart of Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, clubhouse and gym. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
23 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1360 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,343
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
City Guide for Williamsburg, FL

Williamsburg, Florida hasn't always been in Orange County. In reality, the location of Williamsburg, FL, once had a much less appealing name -- Mosquito County! Eventually, and luckily, the town's county was renamed Orange County in 1845, when Florida finally became a state. And it makes sense, too, because of the plethora of orange groves in the area!

Williamsburg, FL, is a tiny town that is located in a greater metropolitan area -- the greater Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan area. And it's not just a greater metropolitan area in terms of size (although the city is quite big), it's also greater because it's one of the greatest tourism and travel destinations in the entire world! Of course, Orlando, FL is home to some of the best theme parks on the entire planet; there's Universal Orlando and its two parks (Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure) , Walt Disney World and its four parks (the Magic Kingdom, Disney Studios, the Animal Kingdom, EPCOT), as well as a slew of other attractions, including Sea World, Discovery Cove, and more. If you're looking for a place that affords suburban living really close to some world-class entertainment, this is the place for you. Not only is Williamsburg right in the heart of all the theme park and resort action, it's just a short drive from downtown Orlando, so you can also enjoy big city amenities and attractions whenever you want. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Williamsburg, FL

Finding an apartment in Williamsburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

