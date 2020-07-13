/
apartments with pool
206 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, FL with pool
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
10330 GALLIARD BOULEVARD
10330 Galliard Boulevard, Williamsburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1797 sqft
This house is located in suburb of Williamsburg, right off Exit #2 from the Beachline (528). It is located near I-4, Sea World, centered between Disney and Universal and close to the Florida Mall and the Loop for shopping.
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
11642 PEACH GROVE LANE
11642 Peach Grove Lane, Williamsburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1304 sqft
NO PETS PERMITTED - updated well maintained home in quiet convenient Parkview Point in Williamsburg.
39 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
27 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1233 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
30 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
12 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
15 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
31 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
14 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
24 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,226
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
22 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,312
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
28 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1290 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
34 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1361 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
212 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters
12 Units Available
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
884 sqft
Beautiful luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Grounds amenities include business center, pool, clubhouse and landscaped courtyard. Ideal location, near downtown Orlando attractions including SeaWorld and Universal Studios.
1 Unit Available
Vista Cay
4126 Breakview Dr Unit 30801, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
Beautiful all-inclusive property with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located in the heart of Orlando in a five-star resort community near all major attractions and shopping.
1 Unit Available
11538 Westwood Blvd
11538 Westwood Blvd Unit 223, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
900 sqft
A VERY RARE FIND .... Very Sophisticated Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo centered amidst the action of top best things in Orlando.
1 Unit Available
11532 Westwood Blvd #618
11532 Westwood Blvd Unit 618, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 11532 Westwood Blvd #618 Orlando, FL 32821 - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 11532 Westwood Blvd #618 Orlando, FL 32821; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133
8036 Cool Breeze Dr Unit 133, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1777 sqft
Live where others vacation, LITERALLY! Very Nice 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse for rent at Vista Cay.
1 Unit Available
12051 International Drive
12051 International Drive, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
974 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 Unit Available
11833 Westwood Blvd.
11833 Westwood Blvd, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1150 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Step outside and into a world of quiet serenity.
1 Unit Available
11500 WESTWOOD BOULEVARD
11500 Westwood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1bed/1bath home, that you have been looking for, will not last! You'll love the location! 1st Floor, End unit with all the upgrades - private and quiet.
38 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
