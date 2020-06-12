/
2 bedroom apartments
114 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, FL
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
10866 WHEATON COURT
10866 Wheaton Court, Williamsburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Great Rental Opportunity! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in quiet and convenient Williamsburg.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5609 Arnold Zlotoff Dr.
5609 Arnold Zlotoff Drive, Williamsburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1851 sqft
Listing Agent - Cristine Cosentino - cristinecosentino@gmail.com - 407-234-2084 - Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath, 2 car garage house with a very spacious living/dining room. Centrally located, few minutes away from Dr. P.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
884 sqft
Beautiful luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Grounds amenities include business center, pool, clubhouse and landscaped courtyard. Ideal location, near downtown Orlando attractions including SeaWorld and Universal Studios.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
32 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1022 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
26 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1023 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
21 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1136 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
36 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
25 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
20 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1111 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
40 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1127 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
38 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1035 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
32 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1157 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
27 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
34 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1022 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Hunters Creek
15 Units Available
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1153 sqft
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
171 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11538 Westwood Blvd
11538 Westwood Blvd Unit 212, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
900 sqft
A VERY RARE FIND .... Very Sophisticated Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo centered amidst the action of top best things in Orlando.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11532 WESTWOOD BOULEVARD
11532 Westwood Blvd, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
971 sqft
Come and get this newly refurbished 2 bed 2 bath Condo unit on the First floor right at the entrance to the pool and Clubhouse. Lexington Place is a great condo community in midtown, next to Sea World and near Epcot.
Results within 5 miles of Williamsburg
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Millenia
13 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1102 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
46 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
726 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Florida Center North
20 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1122 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1077 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Millenia
22 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
22 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1066 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
