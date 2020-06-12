Apartment List
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM

114 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, FL

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
10866 WHEATON COURT
10866 Wheaton Court, Williamsburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Great Rental Opportunity! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in quiet and convenient Williamsburg.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5609 Arnold Zlotoff Dr.
5609 Arnold Zlotoff Drive, Williamsburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1851 sqft
Listing Agent - Cristine Cosentino - cristinecosentino@gmail.com - 407-234-2084 - Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath, 2 car garage house with a very spacious living/dining room. Centrally located, few minutes away from Dr. P.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
884 sqft
Beautiful luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Grounds amenities include business center, pool, clubhouse and landscaped courtyard. Ideal location, near downtown Orlando attractions including SeaWorld and Universal Studios.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
32 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1022 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
26 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1023 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
21 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1136 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
36 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
25 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
20 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1111 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
40 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1127 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
38 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1035 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
32 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1157 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
27 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
34 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1022 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Hunters Creek
15 Units Available
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1153 sqft
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
171 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11538 Westwood Blvd
11538 Westwood Blvd Unit 212, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
900 sqft
A VERY RARE FIND .... Very Sophisticated Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo centered amidst the action of top best things in Orlando.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11532 WESTWOOD BOULEVARD
11532 Westwood Blvd, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
971 sqft
Come and get this newly refurbished 2 bed 2 bath Condo unit on the First floor right at the entrance to the pool and Clubhouse. Lexington Place is a great condo community in midtown, next to Sea World and near Epcot.
Results within 5 miles of Williamsburg
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Millenia
13 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1102 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
46 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
726 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Florida Center North
20 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1122 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1077 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Millenia
22 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
22 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1066 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.

