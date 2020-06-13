Apartment List
/
FL
/
whiskey creek
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

116 Apartments for rent in Whiskey Creek, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Whiskey Creek
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:56am
$
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
84 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
$
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
4 Units Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3260 Royal Canadian TRCE
3260 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS of May 1,2020 - April 30, 2021. Can be rented for shorter periods of 2 or more months. Great location close to the beaches off of College Parkway between 41 & Summerlin Rd. This two bedroom 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cedar Bend
1 Unit Available
5241 Cedarbend DR
5241 Cedarbend Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend **available June 01st!** Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7128 Almendro TER
7128 Alamandro Terrace, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Rare find in a quiet community! A great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse conveniently located near FSW & Barbara B Mann, near College Pkwy between US 41 and Summerlin Rd. Private courtyard features partial screened lanai and open patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hamlet
1 Unit Available
1447 Thistledown WAY
1447 Thistledown Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1908 sqft
Rarely available, gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13391 Fox Chapel Ct
13391 Fox Chapel Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
South Fort Myers Condo - Property Id: 252484 Close to shopping including Publix and Bell Tower. Recently remodeled, new flooring, washer/dryer, and large screened patio. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Quiet neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5327 Summerlin Rd. #2701
5327 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
577 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS- 1 BED/1 BATH - Gated community Mystic Gardens. This condo features a compact kitchen, living room, an open bedroom with full bath and a balcony.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hamlet
1 Unit Available
1462 Park Shore Circle, 4
1462 Park Shore Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1725 sqft
1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 Available 06/14/20 The Hamlet *Coming Soon* - **Special Pre-Leasing Application Discount- Call Office for Details!** Park like community of The Hamlet, now offers this 2 story townhome! It is perfect in every way.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1
9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1092 sqft
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5305 Summerlin RD
5305 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community Mystic Gardens. Cozy one bedroom one bath with private screened in balcony. Mystic gardens also has a tennis court, swimming pool, coin operated washer and dryer and secured front gate.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Cedar Bend
1 Unit Available
5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1
5214 Cedarbend Dr, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1236 sqft
Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend available early November! Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather.
Results within 5 miles of Whiskey Creek
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
47 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
44 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Whiskey Creek, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Whiskey Creek renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Whiskey Creek 2 BedroomsWhiskey Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhiskey Creek 3 BedroomsWhiskey Creek Apartments with BalconyWhiskey Creek Apartments with Garage
Whiskey Creek Apartments with GymWhiskey Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhiskey Creek Apartments with ParkingWhiskey Creek Apartments with Pool
Whiskey Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerWhiskey Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsWhiskey Creek Furnished ApartmentsWhiskey Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLVineyards, FL
St. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University