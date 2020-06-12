/
2 bedroom apartments
257 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Whiskey Creek, FL
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8300 Whiskey Preserve CIR
8300 Whiskey Preserve Cir, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1121 sqft
GORGEOUS Condo with 2 Bedrooms 2 Full bath over looking a beautiful water display. If you are not looking for a morning stairs workout! you can take the elevator. Located close to Florida SouthWestern State College. Call Today to schedule a showing.
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
10461 Mcgregor BLVD
10461 Mcgregor Boulevard, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Location! Location! Location! Perfect rental home in a highly sought after and desirable neighborhood. Come see this historic charmer off Mcgregor Blvd. All appliances included even washer and dryer.
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8270 Pathfinder LOOP
8270 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL RE-OPENS JANUARY 1 TO MAY 1, 2021, 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $3300 PLUS TAXES, UTILITIES INCLUDED. Upgraded kitchen and newer furnishings. Building 8 faces west overlooking lake, fountain and pool.
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
6136 Whiskey Creek DR
6136 Whiskey Creek Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available Immediately!! Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath 1st floor condo nestled in the Whiskey Creek Community, amazing location, close to beaches, downtown, shopping, Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, and much more! This condo has granite
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5524 Seville RD
5524 Seville Road, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Available Now!! Two bedroom, one bath home in the lovely McGregor Groves. Spacious living room, open kitchen, breakfast Nook, hardwood floors in the bedrooms and fenced back yard. Annual -unfurnished.
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
85 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
1 Unit Available
4790 S Cleveland AVE
4790 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
801 sqft
GREAT 2 BEDROOM IN A QUIET LOCATION, 2 BATHROOM CONDO,WOOD FLOORS, OVERLOOKING ONE OF THE TWO POOLS, GATED COMMUNITY, WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF SHOPPING AND DINNING. NO SMOKING, NO PETS!
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304
5323 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1018 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS 2 BED/2 BATH - Newly, beautifully renovated 2 bed 2 bath condo! All new appliances, vinyl wood-look flooring, granite countertops, and renovated bathrooms! Mystic gardens has many attractive amenities including a community pool,
1 Unit Available
13391 Fox Chapel Ct
13391 Fox Chapel Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
South Fort Myers Condo - Property Id: 252484 Close to shopping including Publix and Bell Tower. Recently remodeled, new flooring, washer/dryer, and large screened patio. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Quiet neighborhood.
Hamlet
1 Unit Available
1412 Park Shore Circle, 4
1412 Park Shore Cir, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1194 sqft
Hamlet - Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath seasonal/short term villa in the Hamlet community! Walking into the foyer you will be greeted with soft colored, freshly painted walls, and brand new tile.
1 Unit Available
3311 New South Province Road, 3
3311 New South Province Boulevard, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
869 sqft
3311 New South Province Road, 3 Available 06/15/20 Provincetown *Coming Soon* - Tucked away in a gated community is this completely remodeled townhome is coming available for immediate move in. This 2 bedroom, 1.
McGregor
1 Unit Available
8521 Oakshade Cir. #414
8521 Oakshade Circle, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Two bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in south Ft. Myers - Come view this beautiful Mediterranean style home in the community of Oaks at Whiskey Creek. Located in the heart of Ft.
1 Unit Available
7430 Lake Breeze DR
7430 Lake Breeze Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Gorgeous 2 bedroom golf course view condo in the sought after Seven Lakes Community with many amenities. Go golfing, swimming, theater, tennis, pickleball, woodworking shop, crafts, and much more.
1 Unit Available
13271 Broadhurst LOOP
13271 Broadhurst Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Come take a look at this ground level, end unit condo today!This is an annual rental that is available immediately. Condo is a CLEAN 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level condo located in Cypress Lake Estates!. Great Community in South Fort Myers location.
McGregor
1 Unit Available
1044 El Mar AVE
1044 El Mar Avenue, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Grab this one up quick! Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with Florida room and large backyard. Great Location in the McGregor Corridor. Close to grocery stores, retail stores and close to Schools, Dining, and downtown Entertainment.
1 Unit Available
5506 10th AVE
5506 10th Ave, Pine Manor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Great price for a 2 bedroom duplex Recently remolded with newer kitchen
Cedar Bend
1 Unit Available
5241 Cedarbend DR
5241 Cedarbend Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend **available June 01st!** Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather.
1 Unit Available
3260 Royal Canadian TRCE
3260 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS of May 1,2020 - April 30, 2021. Can be rented for shorter periods of 2 or more months. Great location close to the beaches off of College Parkway between 41 & Summerlin Rd. This two bedroom 1.
McGregor
1 Unit Available
5959 Winkler RD
5959 Winkler Road, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1117 sqft
You have found your place in PARADISE!Available for Jan-April 2021 for $3000 + 11.5% sales tax. Exit cleaning fee and application fees apply.
