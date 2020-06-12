/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
229 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Whiskey Creek, FL
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8300 Whiskey Preserve CIR
8300 Whiskey Preserve Cir, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1121 sqft
GORGEOUS Condo with 2 Bedrooms 2 Full bath over looking a beautiful water display. If you are not looking for a morning stairs workout! you can take the elevator. Located close to Florida SouthWestern State College. Call Today to schedule a showing.
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
10461 Mcgregor BLVD
10461 Mcgregor Boulevard, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Location! Location! Location! Perfect rental home in a highly sought after and desirable neighborhood. Come see this historic charmer off Mcgregor Blvd. All appliances included even washer and dryer.
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8270 Pathfinder LOOP
8270 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL RE-OPENS JANUARY 1 TO MAY 1, 2021, 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $3300 PLUS TAXES, UTILITIES INCLUDED. Upgraded kitchen and newer furnishings. Building 8 faces west overlooking lake, fountain and pool.
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
6136 Whiskey Creek DR
6136 Whiskey Creek Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available Immediately!! Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath 1st floor condo nestled in the Whiskey Creek Community, amazing location, close to beaches, downtown, shopping, Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, and much more! This condo has granite
Results within 1 mile of Whiskey Creek
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1083 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
22 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
85 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
1 Unit Available
7430 Lake Breeze DR
7430 Lake Breeze Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Gorgeous 2 bedroom golf course view condo in the sought after Seven Lakes Community with many amenities. Go golfing, swimming, theater, tennis, pickleball, woodworking shop, crafts, and much more.
1 Unit Available
13271 Broadhurst LOOP
13271 Broadhurst Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Come take a look at this ground level, end unit condo today!This is an annual rental that is available immediately. Condo is a CLEAN 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level condo located in Cypress Lake Estates!. Great Community in South Fort Myers location.
McGregor
1 Unit Available
1044 El Mar AVE
1044 El Mar Avenue, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Grab this one up quick! Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with Florida room and large backyard. Great Location in the McGregor Corridor. Close to grocery stores, retail stores and close to Schools, Dining, and downtown Entertainment.
Cedar Bend
1 Unit Available
5241 Cedarbend DR
5241 Cedarbend Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend **available June 01st!** Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather.
1 Unit Available
3260 Royal Canadian TRCE
3260 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS of May 1,2020 - April 30, 2021. Can be rented for shorter periods of 2 or more months. Great location close to the beaches off of College Parkway between 41 & Summerlin Rd. This two bedroom 1.
McGregor
1 Unit Available
5959 Winkler RD
5959 Winkler Road, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1117 sqft
You have found your place in PARADISE!Available for Jan-April 2021 for $3000 + 11.5% sales tax. Exit cleaning fee and application fees apply.
1 Unit Available
4790 S Cleveland AVE
4790 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
801 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Nicely UPDATED, furnished apartment, in central, quiet community. Close to downtown, shopping, entertainment, bus transportation, and the beaches. Walking distance to many restaurants.
1 Unit Available
3265 Royal Canadian TRCE
3265 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Awesome Gated community with 2 pools, tennis courts and Shuffle board, This updated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath and one car garage is fully furnished with everything included pots, pans and Linens, etc....
1 Unit Available
7695 Tamara Lee CT
7695 Tamara Lee Court, Pine Manor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Price is for now until end of August.6 months lease fully furnished and will not un furnish. Nicely furnished and professionally decorated..
1 Unit Available
12324 Woodrose CT
12324 Woodrose Court, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Location, location.. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Townhome with large living room, kitchen and dining room all tiled and very well kept with a comunity pool, inside laundry with washer and dryer, private courtyard. Hurry, won't last.
1 Unit Available
12591 Equestrian CIR
12591 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Pet Friendly Condo in Fort Myers. Close to Cleveland Ave. and College it is centrally located and close to everything. The owner has taken great care of everything and it shows. Small dogs are welcome but no cats please.
1 Unit Available
5798 Newfoundland CIR
5798 Newfoundland Circle, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
NOW AVAILABLE MAY 1 UNTIL DECEMBER 31,2020 FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.THIS IS A GREAT 2/2 UNIT LOCATED IN THE UNIQUE HIDDEN GEM OF A 24 HOUR GUARD GATED COMMUNITY PROVINCETOWN OFF OF COLLEGE PARKWAY.
1 Unit Available
13147 Inglenook CT
13147 Inglenook Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available Now! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Compass Pointe. Clean and quaint condo is now available for lease. It is close to McGregor Blvd and a short distance to the beaches, downtown Cape Coral and Fort Myers.
1 Unit Available
1569 Park Meadows DR
1569 Park Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
This super cute and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome is located in the heart of Fort Myers. The Parkwoods Townhome Community is close to virtually everything Fort Myers has to offer.
