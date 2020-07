Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Come and take a look at this beautifully updated condo in a highly Desired area! This condo is newly remodeled with gorgeous updates. Enjoy incredible lake views with an amazing water fountain feature from your screened in lanai. This unit has 9 ft ceilings, brand new appliances, granite counter tops, new vanities and faucets in the bathrooms, crown molding on the ceilings and offers an open floor plan. This unit will go fast so make sure you schedule your showing today!