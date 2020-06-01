All apartments in Whiskey Creek
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:23 PM

6136 Whiskey Creek DR

6136 Whiskey Creek Drive · (239) 410-8662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6136 Whiskey Creek Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL 33919
Whiskey Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Available Immediately!! Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath 1st floor condo nestled in the Whiskey Creek Community, amazing location, close to beaches, downtown, shopping, Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, and much more! This condo has granite countertops, Washer/Dryer in unit, cozy lanai with a peaceful view of of creek that is fed from the Caloosahatchee, large master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Don't miss out and schedule your private viewing today! Sorry, no pets allowed per the HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6136 Whiskey Creek DR have any available units?
6136 Whiskey Creek DR has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6136 Whiskey Creek DR currently offering any rent specials?
6136 Whiskey Creek DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6136 Whiskey Creek DR pet-friendly?
No, 6136 Whiskey Creek DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whiskey Creek.
Does 6136 Whiskey Creek DR offer parking?
No, 6136 Whiskey Creek DR does not offer parking.
Does 6136 Whiskey Creek DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6136 Whiskey Creek DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6136 Whiskey Creek DR have a pool?
No, 6136 Whiskey Creek DR does not have a pool.
Does 6136 Whiskey Creek DR have accessible units?
No, 6136 Whiskey Creek DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6136 Whiskey Creek DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6136 Whiskey Creek DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6136 Whiskey Creek DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6136 Whiskey Creek DR does not have units with air conditioning.
