6136 Whiskey Creek DR

Available Immediately!! Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath 1st floor condo nestled in the Whiskey Creek Community, amazing location, close to beaches, downtown, shopping, Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, and much more! This condo has granite countertops, Washer/Dryer in unit, cozy lanai with a peaceful view of of creek that is fed from the Caloosahatchee, large master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Don't miss out and schedule your private viewing today! Sorry, no pets allowed per the HOA.