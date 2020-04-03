5227 Selby DR

Amenities

May 17th 2020 and after. Fully renovated Turnkey/Furnished Short Term and/OR Winter Season Pool home rental in the heart of Fort Myers in lovely Whiskey Creek subdivision. Pay as you play golf executive golf course. Spectacular yard with family park setting on over sized fenced lot. This 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL home has lots of indoor entertaining areas as well. View of pool and huge yard from large cased opening into large bright and sunny Florida room. Close to top rated schools, upscale dining and shopping, entertainment, Sanibel Island and Fort Myers beaches, universities, hospitals and SWFL international airport.