Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

5227 Selby DR

5227 Selby Drive · (239) 464-1017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Whiskey Creek
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5227 Selby Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL 33919
Whiskey Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
May 17th 2020 and after. Fully renovated Turnkey/Furnished Short Term and/OR Winter Season Pool home rental in the heart of Fort Myers in lovely Whiskey Creek subdivision. Pay as you play golf executive golf course. Spectacular yard with family park setting on over sized fenced lot. This 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL home has lots of indoor entertaining areas as well. View of pool and huge yard from large cased opening into large bright and sunny Florida room. Close to top rated schools, upscale dining and shopping, entertainment, Sanibel Island and Fort Myers beaches, universities, hospitals and SWFL international airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 Selby DR have any available units?
5227 Selby DR has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5227 Selby DR have?
Some of 5227 Selby DR's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5227 Selby DR currently offering any rent specials?
5227 Selby DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 Selby DR pet-friendly?
No, 5227 Selby DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whiskey Creek.
Does 5227 Selby DR offer parking?
Yes, 5227 Selby DR does offer parking.
Does 5227 Selby DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5227 Selby DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 Selby DR have a pool?
Yes, 5227 Selby DR has a pool.
Does 5227 Selby DR have accessible units?
No, 5227 Selby DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 Selby DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5227 Selby DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5227 Selby DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5227 Selby DR does not have units with air conditioning.
