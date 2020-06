Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Location! Location! Location! Perfect rental home in a highly sought after and desirable neighborhood. Come see this historic charmer off Mcgregor Blvd. All appliances included even washer and dryer. You will love the space to roam with plenty of parking for your boat and the added storage that the backyard shed provides. Tough to find rentals in this area and especially for this price! Lawn care and pest control is provided by the landlord. Please no smokers or pets and a maximum of four occupants. This property is ready for immediate occupancy as an annual lease. First, last, and security due at lease signing. Don't let this one slip away.