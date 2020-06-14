132 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Park, FL
West Park, Florida, is one of the youngest communities in the state. It was formed in 2005.
West Park is a good choice for people who like the fresh and new. Compared to most other communities, it's practically a newborn baby. The municipality provides a home to about 14,156 residents (according to the 2010 U.S. Census) and is known as the 31st city ever formed in Broward County. Residents here enjoy a full range of shopping and entertainment venues, three nearby parks, and driving-distance access to state parks. There's plenty to do within the community, but for those who like to spread their horizons, Miami, Pembroke Park, Hollywood, and Miramar are just a stone's throw away.
Finding an apartment in West Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.