Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

132 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Park, FL

Finding an apartment in West Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Park
1 Unit Available
4130 SW 25th St
4130 Southwest 25th Street, West Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4130 SW 25th St in West Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
3371 Southwest 37th Street
3371 Southwest 37th Street, West Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1545 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of West Park
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
Walden
3 Units Available
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
California Club
196 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Hollywood Hills
20 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
California Club
8 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hillcrest
36 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful huge renovated corner property 3 min from Aventura and 5 min from the beach. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !!! I95 north and south 1 min from the property on Ives Road.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1280 NE 214th St
1280 Northeast 214th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1166 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 288647 This property is located in Ives Estates. close to A+ schools, public transportation and shopping. Home features family room, laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge back yard with fruit trees.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
460 S Park Rd
460 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom unit features nice open and bright layout, elegant tile flooring throughout, full size washer and dryer, open kitchen with bar area, dinning living-room separation, screened balcony, and much more.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
21340 NE 8th Ct
21340 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Villa 2 beds and 2 bath, Totally renovated kitchen, baths with washer and dryer in unit, ceramic floor and very spacious rooms with clothes. Patio Credit score 600 and up. No pets. The water bill is not included with rent.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Walden
1 Unit Available
440 NW 214th St
440 Northwest 214th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Gated community. Unit has one assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. Spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a washer & dryer hookup. Has accordian shutters and a balcony with a storage closet.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
21260 NE 3rd Ct
21260 Northeast 3rd Court, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, 3 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. NO CARPET. BRAND NEW FLOORING UP-STAIRS. 24/7 SECURITY AT GATE. WELL KEPT COMMUNITY THAT OFFERS MANY AMENITIES. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, W/D. BIG BACKYARD.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
California Club
1 Unit Available
21220 NE 3rd Ct
21220 Northeast 3rd Court, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, 4 BED AND 2 1/2 BATH. GARAGE IS CONVERTED TO A BEDROOM OR CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE.NO CARPET. BRAND NEW FLOOR UP-STAIRS. 24/7 SECURITY AT GATE. WELL KEPT COMMUNITY THAT OFFERS MANY AMENITIES.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
21060 NE 18th Ct
21060 Northeast 18th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HIGHLAND GARDENS MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHS PLUS A ENCLOSED GARAGE, THAT CAN BE A 4TH BEDROOM, PLAYROOM OR IDEAL LARGE OFFICE SUITE! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR & NEW

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
5753 Madison St - 1
5753 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1703 sqft
single unit
Results within 5 miles of West Park
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
10 Units Available
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
850 sqft
Lots of amenities in pet-friendly community close to Fletcher Park and North University Drive. On-site laundry, car-wash area, courtyard, and pool. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer hookups. Dining and shopping options within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
36 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,556
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
441 Corridor
11 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,172
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lakeshore at University Park
5 Units Available
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 480 unit property is located in Miramar, FL has been entirely remodeled and now features a luxurious 2-story Clubhouse with state-of-the-art amenities including a brand new gym with separate yoga, aerobics room, a kid playroom, business center
City Guide for West Park, FL

West Park, Florida, is one of the youngest communities in the state. It was formed in 2005.

West Park is a good choice for people who like the fresh and new. Compared to most other communities, it's practically a newborn baby. The municipality provides a home to about 14,156 residents (according to the 2010 U.S. Census) and is known as the 31st city ever formed in Broward County. Residents here enjoy a full range of shopping and entertainment venues, three nearby parks, and driving-distance access to state parks. There's plenty to do within the community, but for those who like to spread their horizons, Miami, Pembroke Park, Hollywood, and Miramar are just a stone's throw away.

Having trouble with Craigslist West Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Park, FL

Finding an apartment in West Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

