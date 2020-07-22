Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

281 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Watergate, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Watergate should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and you...

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
10225 Sleepy Brooke Way
10225 Sleepy Brook Way, Watergate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1320 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home with large shed in back of property. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms! No HOA, quick move in!

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
10699 Sleepy Brook Way
10699 Sleepy Brook Way, Watergate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Remarks Public Remarks: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Boca Raton, FL. This home features beautiful tile and vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and large driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Watergate
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
30 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
4 Units Available
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
Spacious apartments have washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and vinyl wood plank flooring. Community features a fitness center, swimming pool and billiards lounge. Centrally located close to shops and dining.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
9466 S Boca Cove Cir
9466 Boca Cove Cir, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Beautifully and fully renovated corner unit 2/2 apartment in a great location in west Boca. A Rated Schools. Near the turnpike and sawgrass expressway as well as shops and stores. Brand new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:54 PM
1 Unit Available
7400 North Cypresshead Drive
7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3532 sqft
7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL 33067 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated July 8 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City at Boca Raton
10720 Eureka St
10720 Eureka Street, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1399 sqft
BOCA RATON FL--PALMETTO PINES----3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND POOL----ALL TILE----PETS OK WITH NON REF DEPOSIT BASED ON BREED----1ST LAST AND SECURITY REQUIRED----EASY TO SHOW
Results within 5 miles of Watergate
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
7 Units Available
Coral Gate
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
9 Units Available
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1498 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1743 sqft
Luxury community with tropical landscaping. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, sauna, hot tub and gym. Guest suites available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
20 Units Available
Holiday Springs
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1270 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1187 sqft
The apartment community with Mediterranean-style buildings and tropical landscape offers amenities like a 24-hour gym, a car-care center, and tennis courts. Easy access to the Florida Turnpike with the beach just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1353 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning views, surrounded by green space. On-site amenities include volleyball and basketball courts, clubhouse, luxury pool and gym. Green community. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1522 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer landscaped courtyard, playground, pool and gym. Excellent location near downtown Boca Raton beaches and amenities. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Gables Town Colony
6079 Town Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1160 sqft
Apartment complex is in a highly walkable neighborhood and features a pool and BBQ/grill area. Units feature granite counters, dishwasher and refrigerator. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd, Parkland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1500 sqft
Near Highway 441 on a 43-acre green space. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Near Pine Trails Park and a walking and biking trail. On-site pool and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1450 sqft
Shopping and dining at the Boca Raton Mall is just minutes away. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in these recently renovated apartments. On-site tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1350 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
950 sqft
Welcome home to Pavilions at Deer Chase Apartment Homes in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Pavilions at Deer Chase offers uniquely designed one and two-bedroom apartments, plus townhome lofts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
18 Units Available
Heron Bay
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
13 Units Available
Arbor Oaks Apartments
9817 Arbor Oaks Ln, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1391 sqft
Charming community offers contemporary features, including chef-inspired kitchens, spacious open floor plans, and fantastic views. On-site fitness center, pool with deck, grilling area, and lighted tennis court.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
21 Units Available
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1038 sqft
Lush tropical grounds close to the beach in Boca Raton. Two lighted tennis courts, assigned covered parking, indoor racquetball, and a 24-hour fitness center. Golf course or lake view. Each unit has washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
18 Units Available
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1610 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,459
2078 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Route 845. Fantastic interior upgrades including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,and modern cabinetry. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
68 Units Available
Uptown Boca
20940 Uptown Ave, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,935
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,496
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,302
1404 sqft
Fronting on Glades Road just east of US 441, Uptown Boca’s central location offers quick access to major airports, the Florida Turnpike, I-95 and the Sawgrass Expressway, plus close proximity to green spaces, playgrounds, golf, museums and Japanese
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
ARIUM Boca Raton
6925 Town Harbour Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1244 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury units include features like laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes car wash area, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Watergate, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Watergate should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Watergate may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Watergate. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

