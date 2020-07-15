/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
186 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Watergate, FL
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
10699 Sleepy Brook Way
10699 Sleepy Brook Way, Watergate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Remarks Public Remarks: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Boca Raton, FL. This home features beautiful tile and vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and large driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Watergate
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
28 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
944 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
3 Units Available
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1100 sqft
Spacious apartments have washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and vinyl wood plank flooring. Community features a fitness center, swimming pool and billiards lounge. Centrally located close to shops and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
9374 SW 3rd Street
9374 Southwest 3rd Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Beautiful Updated unit in a family neighborhood. Modern open kitchen. Spacious and Functional Layout. Light and Bright with fresh paint and all tiles flooring. Screened balcony. Convenient location. Good schools district.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
9273 SW 8th Street
9273 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
997 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9273 SW 8th Street in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
9370 SW 8th Street
9370 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
979 sqft
Great unit, 2/2, Remodeled, Newer Kitchen, Newer Appliances, Tile Floors Throughout unit, Washer& Dryer. Screened porch with view of the golf course. The community is well maintained and features golf course views, community pool, tennis court.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9466 S Boca Cove Cir
9466 Boca Cove Cir, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Beautifully and fully renovated corner unit 2/2 apartment in a great location in west Boca. A Rated Schools. Near the turnpike and sawgrass expressway as well as shops and stores. Brand new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
22615 SW 66th Avenue
22615 Southwest 66th Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22615 SW 66th Avenue in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
9466 Boca Cove Circle
9466 Boca Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
AMAZING 2/2 in a great community! This BEAUTIFULLY remodeled condo is in AAA Rated school zone and gives you the opportunity to support your kids in their education! Community pool, gym, tennis courts, recreational center and more! 680 Credit
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
9810 Marina Boulevard
9810 Southwest 18th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
955 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9810 Marina Boulevard in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
9485 Boca Cove Circle
9485 Boca Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Great corner unit, first floor with canal view. No carpet, excellent schools, full size washer and dryer in the apartment. New kitchen and bathrooms. Very bright and airy unit.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
9915 Sandalfoot Boulevard
9915 Southwest 14th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
739 sqft
Amazing fully renovated apartment in West Boca , Sandalfoot area, 2beds 2 baths, new kitchen ,all new appliances, ready to move in . First floor with garden views.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
9233 SW 8th Street
9233 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
979 sqft
Newly remodeled 2/2 in the great community of Boca Dunes. New Kitchen, Bathrooms, Floors with a Washer and Dryer in the unit. Be first to enjoy this freshly redone unit Beautiful Boca Raton.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
9235 SW 8th Street
9235 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
979 sqft
Beautifully updated and freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath top floor condo overlooking the golf course in highly sought after all ages community the Isle of Boca Dunes.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
22785 SW 66th Avenue
22785 Southwest 66th Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
874 sqft
GREAT LOCATION-CLOSE TO ALL SHOPING CENTERS AND SCHOOLS AND TURNPKE-SAWGRASS EXIT
Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
9780 Marina Blvd
9780 Southwest 18th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LOCATION, LOCATION! SEASONAL RENTAL!!...Close to beaches, stores, restaurants, movies, and golf courses. Furnished, Clean and bright 2/2 apartment. Great condo community with newly built saltwater pool 49' X 20'. Plus newly built SPA. club house.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
22741 SW 64th Way
22741 Southwest 64th Way, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22741 SW 64th Way in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
9431 Boca Cove Circle
9431 Boca Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
900 sqft
2 bedrooms 2 bath in gated community of Boca Cove. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Stainless steel appliances, wood flooring. Minutes to beach, shopping, dining, and major highways. Per Association 680 min credit score, $45,000 min household income.
Results within 5 miles of Watergate
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
11 Units Available
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1106 sqft
Newly renovated homes with chef-inspired kitchens and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the playground, tennis courts and pool. Near shopping destinations, including Promenade at Coconut Creek and Town Center at Boca Raton. By Sawgrass Expressway.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
33 Units Available
Windham
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1207 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
73 Units Available
Uptown Boca
20940 Uptown Ave, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,496
1054 sqft
Fronting on Glades Road just east of US 441, Uptown Boca’s central location offers quick access to major airports, the Florida Turnpike, I-95 and the Sawgrass Expressway, plus close proximity to green spaces, playgrounds, golf, museums and Japanese
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
9 Units Available
Holiday Springs
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1248 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, business center, hot tub and more. Ideal location. Near major highways, Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
21 Units Available
Holiday Springs
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1074 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
22 Units Available
Winston Park
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1092 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
