9712 COBBLEBROOK DR

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 2BR/2BA Pensacola rental townhome with one car garage. This immaculate townhome has been recently renovated with a variety of upgraded features. This new carpet in the bedrooms and living area with tile in foyer, kitchen and bath areas. The spacious, open floor plan carries throughout the 984 square foot space. The kitchen has also been updated to include new honey-colored cabinets, neutral countertops and a charming breakfast bar. Located just minutes away from NAS Pensacola, Corry Station and the beaches of Perdido Key. Available now for a 12 month lease!