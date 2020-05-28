All apartments in Warrington
Warrington, FL
9712 COBBLEBROOK DR
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:33 AM

9712 COBBLEBROOK DR

9712 Cobblebrook Drive · (855) 981-7516
Location

9712 Cobblebrook Drive, Warrington, FL 32506
Hampton Lake

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 2BR/2BA Pensacola rental townhome with one car garage. This immaculate townhome has been recently renovated with a variety of upgraded features. This new carpet in the bedrooms and living area with tile in foyer, kitchen and bath areas. The spacious, open floor plan carries throughout the 984 square foot space. The kitchen has also been updated to include new honey-colored cabinets, neutral countertops and a charming breakfast bar. Located just minutes away from NAS Pensacola, Corry Station and the beaches of Perdido Key. Available now for a 12 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR have any available units?
9712 COBBLEBROOK DR has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR have?
Some of 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR currently offering any rent specials?
9712 COBBLEBROOK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR pet-friendly?
No, 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warrington.
Does 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR offer parking?
Yes, 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR does offer parking.
Does 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR have a pool?
No, 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR does not have a pool.
Does 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR have accessible units?
No, 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9712 COBBLEBROOK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
