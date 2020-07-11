/
44 Apartments for rent in Warrington, FL with washer-dryer
Coral Village
2027 MARQUESAS LN
2027 Marquesas Lane, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1124 sqft
This is lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on Pensacola's West side. The property is minutes from NAS Pensacola, Corry Station, local shopping, restaurants, schools and much more.
9219 GULF BEACH HWY
9219 Gulf Beach Hwy 1, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1472 sqft
Town House, 2.5 bathrooms, Fire Place, 2 large decks over looking the Bayou Grande, Covered parking, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher in kitchen, washer and dryer included. Approximately 2 miles from front or back gate to NAS.
Coral Creek Two
1902 CORAL ISLAND RD
1902 Coral Island Road, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1618 sqft
Nice 3BR/2BA rental home in Coral Creek located on a babbling brook with green-space behind. Remodeled Kitchen has Stainless appliances, Gas stove and Double Oven, Corian Countertops, Faux wood Flooring in Kitchen/Breakfast Area.
150 South Crow Road - 301
150 South Crow Road, Myrtle Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1088 sqft
Recently remolded 2BA/2.5BA townhome available for lease! atures luxury vinyl plank flooring and modern tones throughout the main living area and bedrooms. The galley kitchen features all stainless steel appliance.
Manchester
925 BARKLEY ST
925 Barkley St, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2725 sqft
Beautiful home in Desirable Manchester!! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Hardwood Floors in main living space ~ HUGE open Living Room with Wood burning Fireplace (as-is) ~ Kitchen is so large, you can fit a full sized table to seat 8! Granite Countertops, Gas
Marcus Pointe
3002 Constantine Drive
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! - Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.
West Highlands
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.
Herons Forest
9910 Rail Circle
9910 Rail Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1974 sqft
Beautiful home in Heron's Forest! - This home is nestled in a community just outside of the back gate of Naval Air Station Pensacola. It is also located just minutes away from the white sand beaches of the Emerald Coast.
Downtown Pensacola
142 S DONELSON ST
142 S Donelson St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an amazing location on this Upscale, fully furnished, 2-story home for lease in Downtown Pensacola. High end furnishings from Restoration Hardware, West Elm, and Article.
743 BUCKSAW DR
743 Bucksaw Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Home You Have Been Waiting For. Call to see this one today!! This gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 full Bathrooms, PLUS OFFICE home is perfect and waiting for you.
Villages at Marcus Lake
3116 TWO SISTERS WAY
3116 Two Sisters Way, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2365 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom home located close to Military bases and shopping in West Pensacola. With just under 2,400 sqft you will have plenty of room for everyone.
710 SCENIC HWY
710 Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Totally renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo within walking distance to everything you need, drug stores, park, this unit is pristine. Unlike the other units this Condo includes a stack-able washer and dryer. No Pets Allowed
Downtown Pensacola
327 N REUS ST
327 N Reus St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1060 sqft
This fully furnished Executive 2 bedroom-2 bath - 1060 sq ft.home is 4 blocks from Palafox St. One year minimum lease agreement required.
Maui Garden
10312 WAILUKU DR
10312 Wailuku Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2513 sqft
7 MONTH LEASE ONLY - 4BR/2BA rental home with a pool in Pensacola, Florida! The garage is not included. This fully furnished brick home offers a spacious, open floor plan with multiple sitting areas.
600 SCENIC HWY
600 Blk Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous view of Pensacola Bay! Waterfront Complex in Southeast Pensacola- less than 5 minutes to downtown, Pensacola Beaches, I-10, public boat launches, Bayview Dog Park, Blue Wahoo's Stadium and everything else Downtown Pensacola has to offer!
Newport Place
3008 BRIGANTINE DR
3008 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
Cute and Cozy Cottage style home located in Newport Place subdivision. This home features a large living and dining area with vaulted ceiling.
Southbay
1916 SOUTHWIND CIR
1916 Southwind Cir, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1705 sqft
POOL HOME! INTERIOR FEATURES include: Living Room has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, fireplace ~ Kitchen features tile floors and includes a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Island, and an Eat-in Breakfast Nook ~ Master Bedroom with adjoining
1915 East Lee Street
1915 East Lee Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1900 sqft
Spacious 3/2 with 1,900 sq ft in the heart of East Hill.
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Springfield
3024 Flintlock Drive
3024 Flintlock Drive, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1184 sqft
3024 Flintlock Drive Available 08/15/20 Easy access to bases, I-10 & Navy Federal campus! - Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar - new stove & refrigerator in process of being installed.
501 East Burgess Unit F-6
501 E Burgess Rd, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
501 East Burgess Unit F-6 Available 07/17/20 1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - Upstairs apartment for rent centrally located in Riverwalk Condominiums in Pensacola. This apartment is conveniently located next to schools, health care, dining, and shopping.
501 BURGESS
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent in Riverwalk. This condo is centrally located in Pensacola close to shopping, schools, dining and hospitals.
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.
