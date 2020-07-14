All apartments in Warrington
912 Rentz Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:50 PM

912 Rentz Avenue

912 Rentz Ave · No Longer Available
Location

912 Rentz Ave, Warrington, FL 32507

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Southwest Pensacola... only minutes from Pensacola NAS and downtown. New laminate flooring in living areas and bedrooms, ceramic tile in the kitchen, bath and laundry and a fresh coat of paint throughout. Other great features include double closets in master bedroom, fenced back yard, fully equipped kitchen and ceiling fans throughout. All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package at an additional cost of $30/mnth. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Rentz Avenue have any available units?
912 Rentz Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warrington, FL.
Is 912 Rentz Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
912 Rentz Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Rentz Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Rentz Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 912 Rentz Avenue offer parking?
No, 912 Rentz Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 912 Rentz Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Rentz Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Rentz Avenue have a pool?
No, 912 Rentz Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 912 Rentz Avenue have accessible units?
No, 912 Rentz Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Rentz Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Rentz Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Rentz Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Rentz Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
