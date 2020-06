Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Contemporary 3/2 near Naval Air Station Pensacola and Perdido Key~ Brick home features 1,400 square feet + 1 car garage and Privacy Fenced Backyard. Open floor plan with great room overlooking dining area. Tiled galley kitchen has extra cabinet space and all stainless steel appliances. Master Suite features a walk in closet, private tiled bath and large vanity. Privacy fenced in backyard with an open patio. Inside laundry with hookups. Gas heat. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Home is occupied and ready for move in July 17, 2020.