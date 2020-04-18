All apartments in Warrington
Find more places like 15 Audusson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Warrington, FL
/
15 Audusson Ave
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:58 PM

15 Audusson Ave

15 Audusson Avenue · (813) 321-0166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Warrington
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15 Audusson Avenue, Warrington, FL 32507
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15 Audusson Ave · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home - NEW PICS COMING SOON!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE5626986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Audusson Ave have any available units?
15 Audusson Ave has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15 Audusson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15 Audusson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Audusson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Audusson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15 Audusson Ave offer parking?
No, 15 Audusson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15 Audusson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Audusson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Audusson Ave have a pool?
No, 15 Audusson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15 Audusson Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 15 Audusson Ave has accessible units.
Does 15 Audusson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Audusson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Audusson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Audusson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15 Audusson Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Warrington 1 BedroomsWarrington 2 Bedrooms
Warrington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWarrington 3 Bedrooms
Warrington Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity