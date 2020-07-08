All apartments in Wakulla County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

174 DECEY WALLACE

174 Decey Wallace Lane · (850) 345-1933
Location

174 Decey Wallace Lane, Wakulla County, FL 32327

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Lovely Crawfordville 1BR/1BA carriage house, partially-furnished upstairs unit on quiet street/upscale neighborhood! Full kitchen with bar & great room. High-end finishes include hardwood floors, granite counters & stainless steel appliances! King bedroom set included as well as 2 TV's with complimentary cable TV! Washer, gas dryer, refrigerator, oven/stove, microwave all included. But wait... also includes ALL utilities (free internet, electric & water - up to $100/mo., garbage, and security alarm). Hurry! $975 sec. dep plus 1st mo. rent req'd to move-in. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

