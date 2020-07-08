174 DECEY WALLACE

Amenities
Lovely Crawfordville 1BR/1BA carriage house, partially-furnished upstairs unit on quiet street/upscale neighborhood! Full kitchen with bar & great room. High-end finishes include hardwood floors, granite counters & stainless steel appliances! King bedroom set included as well as 2 TV's with complimentary cable TV! Washer, gas dryer, refrigerator, oven/stove, microwave all included. But wait... also includes ALL utilities (free internet, electric & water - up to $100/mo., garbage, and security alarm). Hurry! $975 sec. dep plus 1st mo. rent req'd to move-in. NO PETS.