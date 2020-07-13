Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:01 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Wabasso Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wabasso Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1881 E Barefoot Place
1881 East Barefoot Place, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1178 sqft
Vacation dream home come true! Chic, sophisticated and full of tech, yet cozy home few steps away from pristine private beach. Romantic screened front porch for afternoon naps or reading and sunny patio make outdoor living versatile.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
9535 E Maiden Court
9535 East Maiden Lane, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Old Orchid 3bd/3bth home, gorgeous and clean and located in gated community. Private pool and Community Pool. Unfurnished and ready for move in. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
8725 Lakeside Boulevard
8725 Lakeside Boulevard, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy stunning views of the Indian River from this 2br/2ba villa. The spacious villa includes vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, a glass enclosed porch, & a Master suite with river views. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1785 N Orchid Island Circle
1785 North Orchid Island Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Expansive lanai for fresh air enjoyment. Fully furnished and ready to start your vacation. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
9465 Frangipani Drive
9465 Frangipani Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming island bungalow available for monthly/seasonal/annual rental. Fully furnished/turn-key. Pet friendly - Quiet neighborhood just a few blocks from beach. Tropical private backyard with screened patio. Fully equipped kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
8705 Palm Tree Lane
8705 Palm Tree Ln, Wabasso Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beautiful 4/2.5 cottage sleeps 8 comfortably situated in private cul-de-sac. Just a quick walk to the beach and all the other great amenities of Sea Oaks. Also available weekly- $1,800. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
8817 Lakeside Circle
8817 Lakeside Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
This 3br/3.5ba cottage features a first floor Master Suite, updated kitchen with breakfast nook. Enjoy the perfect weather with a newly renovated pool, deck, and perfectly landscaped backyard.Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
8785 Lakeside Boulevard
8785 Lakeside Boulevard, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Spacious 3br/2ba, volume ceilings, & electric fireplace in the living room. Relax in the spacious master suite w/ walk-in closet & shower. 2nd & 3rd bedroom share bathroom with shower/tub combo. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
9470 Doubloon Drive
9470 Doubloon Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Beautiful Oceanfront 2BR/2.5 BA with large deck,spiral staircase, and loft. Vaulted ceilings,skylights and 2 fireplaces. Also available for $3000 per week. Enjoy Sunset from West deck. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1460 Winding Oaks Circle
1460 Winding Oaks Circle West, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Great 3BR Tennis Villa in Sea Oaks with a one car garage. Easy walk to Tennis, Beach Club, Fitness, Center, Jungle Trail. Highly sought after location next to Tennis Gazebo. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks Mbrship fee of $19.26/day.
Results within 1 mile of Wabasso Beach

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
8416 Oceanside Dr F-12
8416 Oceanside Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1501 sqft
Next available Jan 2021. Dog friendly. Oceanfront, tastefully fully furnished. Totally refurbished kitchen, baths. Stainless appliances and granite counters. King beds in master and guest, twin in BR 3. Screened and Impact Sliders.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
550 N Sundance Trail
550 North Sundance Trail, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
Spacious and charming 3/2.5 open floor plan with screened heated private pool. Vaulted ceilings with cooks kitchen and large island, gas cooktop and updated master bath. Great location to vacation. are approx/subj to error.
Results within 5 miles of Wabasso Beach

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR
5959 Ridge Lake Circle, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1127 sqft
Beautiful and cozy 3Bed 2Bath 2Car Garage Maronda Homes in a safe, gated and quiet community. It has a loft that can be used as a family/game/office room. Lots of closets space. Huge patio to enjoy with your family. Screened Porch, Eat in Kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Sebastian Highlands
121 Admiral Circle
121 Admiral Circle, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
Sebastian Highlands
1205 Schumann Drive
1205 Schumann Drive, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5400 Corsica Pl
5400 Corsica Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2018 sqft
3/2 in Waterway Village - DiVOSTA Signature Oakmont Base Model 3/2/2 with side entry garage. Investment home has been consistently managed/leased. Well cared for and in move-in condition, ready for buyer elective updating in their own time.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6007 Ridge Lake Circle
6007 Ridge Lake Circle, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Brand new construction. Gorgeous energy efficient home with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
5810 Highway A1A
5810 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Booking Now for 2021 Season,Freshly painted w all new furnishing throughout this Oceanside Fountains Condo with a peek of blue and fabulous ocean breezes from your private balcony.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
13060 Highway A1A
13060 Highway A1a, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Vero Beach ocean-to-river rental close to Sebastian Inlet. Top 2 floors, bottom apt, or whole house options available ranging from $6,500 to 8,500. Fully furnished.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Booking as an annual, off season or as a Seasonal for the 2021 Season. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Sebastian Highlands
457 Englar Drive
457 Englar Drive, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1546 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 457 Englar Drive in Sebastian. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wabasso Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wabasso Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

