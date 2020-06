Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Ocean & Pool front condo. Screened Lanai allows you to enjoy the breeze all day and night. Newer stainless appliances are furnished and ready to move in. Beach Club, Tennis Club, & Marina within short walking distance. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.