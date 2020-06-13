All apartments in Vineyards
Find more places like 5941 Almaden DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vineyards, FL
/
5941 Almaden DR
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:58 PM

5941 Almaden DR

5941 Almaden Drive · (239) 227-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vineyards
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5941 Almaden Drive, Vineyards, FL 34119
Vineyards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Perfect Seasonal Getaway Location, Long Lake Views, Lots of Living Space and Privacy! Generous First Floor Master with access to lanai and large attached bathroom. Guest bedroom is on second floor offering loads of privacy! Tastefully Appointed with all the comforts of Home! 2 Bedrooms plus a den, 2 full and one half bath, large outdoor living space and a community pool located in the Vineyards. Rental includes monthly cleaning service, large dogs are welcomed. If the combined water and electricity usage should exceed $250 monthly, those excess charges will be passed along to the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5941 Almaden DR have any available units?
5941 Almaden DR has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5941 Almaden DR have?
Some of 5941 Almaden DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5941 Almaden DR currently offering any rent specials?
5941 Almaden DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5941 Almaden DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5941 Almaden DR is pet friendly.
Does 5941 Almaden DR offer parking?
No, 5941 Almaden DR does not offer parking.
Does 5941 Almaden DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5941 Almaden DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5941 Almaden DR have a pool?
Yes, 5941 Almaden DR has a pool.
Does 5941 Almaden DR have accessible units?
No, 5941 Almaden DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5941 Almaden DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5941 Almaden DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5941 Almaden DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5941 Almaden DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5941 Almaden DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Vineyards 2 BedroomsVineyards 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Vineyards 3 BedroomsVineyards Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Vineyards Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
Three Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
Marco Island, FLNaples Park, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity