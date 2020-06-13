5941 Almaden DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Perfect Seasonal Getaway Location, Long Lake Views, Lots of Living Space and Privacy! Generous First Floor Master with access to lanai and large attached bathroom. Guest bedroom is on second floor offering loads of privacy! Tastefully Appointed with all the comforts of Home! 2 Bedrooms plus a den, 2 full and one half bath, large outdoor living space and a community pool located in the Vineyards. Rental includes monthly cleaning service, large dogs are welcomed. If the combined water and electricity usage should exceed $250 monthly, those excess charges will be passed along to the tenant.