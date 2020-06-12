/
2 bedroom apartments
258 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Villas, FL
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1180 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
3311 New South Province Road, 3
3311 New South Province Boulevard, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
869 sqft
3311 New South Province Road, 3 Available 06/15/20 Provincetown *Coming Soon* - Tucked away in a gated community is this completely remodeled townhome is coming available for immediate move in. This 2 bedroom, 1.
7430 Lake Breeze DR
7430 Lake Breeze Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Gorgeous 2 bedroom golf course view condo in the sought after Seven Lakes Community with many amenities. Go golfing, swimming, theater, tennis, pickleball, woodworking shop, crafts, and much more.
3260 Royal Canadian TRCE
3260 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS of May 1,2020 - April 30, 2021. Can be rented for shorter periods of 2 or more months. Great location close to the beaches off of College Parkway between 41 & Summerlin Rd. This two bedroom 1.
3320 New South Province BLVD
3320 New South Province Boulevard, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
This beautifully renovated condo can be yours to rent now. Conveniently located in the Gated community Provincetown. Close to shopping and restaurants.
6102 Augusta DR
6102 Augusta Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
OFF SEASON RENTAL. Available beginning May 1, 2020 through November 30th 2020 with MINIMUM of 180 day lease. 55 & OVER only.
3265 Royal Canadian TRCE
3265 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Awesome Gated community with 2 pools, tennis courts and Shuffle board, This updated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath and one car garage is fully furnished with everything included pots, pans and Linens, etc....
12324 Woodrose CT
12324 Woodrose Court, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Location, location.. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Townhome with large living room, kitchen and dining room all tiled and very well kept with a comunity pool, inside laundry with washer and dryer, private courtyard. Hurry, won't last.
5630 Chelsey LN
5630 Chelsey Lane, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful 2 bedroom carriage home is a corner unit and is located in the heart of South Fort Myers! Bell Tower Park sits adjacent to Bell Tower Shops that offers upscale dining, shopping and entertainment.
3308 Royal Canadian TRCE
3308 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This Beautiful 1st floor furnished Villa located in a Gated Community in South Forth Myers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath has a large (11x20) Screened Lanai with Vinyl Windows Steps from the Pool & Great for Entertaining.
12591 Equestrian CIR
12591 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Pet Friendly Condo in Fort Myers. Close to Cleveland Ave. and College it is centrally located and close to everything. The owner has taken great care of everything and it shows. Small dogs are welcome but no cats please.
5798 Newfoundland CIR
5798 Newfoundland Circle, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
NOW AVAILABLE MAY 1 UNTIL DECEMBER 31,2020 FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.THIS IS A GREAT 2/2 UNIT LOCATED IN THE UNIQUE HIDDEN GEM OF A 24 HOUR GUARD GATED COMMUNITY PROVINCETOWN OFF OF COLLEGE PARKWAY.
5665 Trailwinds DR
5665 Trailwinds Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available Now! Second floor, 2BR/2BATH furnished condo overlooking golf course and lake in quiet gated community. Tile and wood flooring thru-out, updated kitchen and baths, glass enclosed lanai, open and airy, with plenty of storage.
14100 Cambridge DR
14100 Cambridge Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
STILL AVAILABLE FOR APRIL 2020 THROUGH OCTOBER 2020. Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom condo in Bell Tower Park, a gated community, conveniently located off of US 41.
5865 Trailwinds DR
5865 Trailwinds Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
WOW! Beautifully updated first floor 2BR + Den/2Bath "Turnkey" condo in quiet gated well maintained active golf course community. Great view, located across from pool and BBQ patio. Basic Cable TV and Water & Sewer included in rent.
1569 Park Meadows DR
1569 Park Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
This super cute and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome is located in the heart of Fort Myers. The Parkwoods Townhome Community is close to virtually everything Fort Myers has to offer.
3276 Prince Edward Isle
3276 Prince Edward Island Cir, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3276 PROVINCETOWN IS A WONDERFUL TOWNHOUSE . 2 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH COMPLETELY TILED . UNFURNISHED WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM , KITCHEN. BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM UPSTAIRS. 1/2 BATH AND LAUNDRY DOWNSTAIRS.
1607 Park Meadows DR
1607 Park Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Park Meadows Community. Tile through out the first floor. Laminated through out the second floor. Washer/dryer included.
1724 Pine Valley DR
1724 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
774 sqft
Enjoy the Florida lifestyle to the fullest in this furnished, 2nd floor, annual rental. This 55+ community includes golf, tennis, shuffleboard, billiards, bocce ball, several community pools, and a restaurant next to the pro shop.
7115 Lakeridge CT
7115 Lakeridge Court, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1238 sqft
Rarely available first floor 2/2 condo in the Heart of Fort Myers!! Close to the beaches, restaurants, shopping and the airport. Features a beautifully renovated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops and top of the line SS appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Villas
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304
5323 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1018 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS 2 BED/2 BATH - Newly, beautifully renovated 2 bed 2 bath condo! All new appliances, vinyl wood-look flooring, granite countertops, and renovated bathrooms! Mystic gardens has many attractive amenities including a community pool,
13391 Fox Chapel Ct
13391 Fox Chapel Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
South Fort Myers Condo - Property Id: 252484 Close to shopping including Publix and Bell Tower. Recently remodeled, new flooring, washer/dryer, and large screened patio. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Quiet neighborhood.
