3308 Royal Canadian TRCE

This Beautiful 1st floor furnished Villa located in a Gated Community in South Forth Myers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath has a large (11x20) Screened Lanai with Vinyl Windows Steps from the Pool & Great for Entertaining. Features NEW wood like floors, fresh paint, AC & appliances replaced in 2016. Close to shopping, restaurants, Barbara B Mann Performing Arts & Florida Southwestern Arena. Easy access to SWFL international airport, Downtown Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel Beaches, Barefoot Beach, Provincetown offers 2 Heated Pools, Tennis, & Shuffleboard Courts. Available Month to Month from April 20th 2019 to December 2019