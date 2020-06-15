All apartments in Villas
Find more places like 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Villas, FL
/
3308 Royal Canadian TRCE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

3308 Royal Canadian TRCE

3308 Royal Canadian Trace · (239) 770-1785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Villas
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3308 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This Beautiful 1st floor furnished Villa located in a Gated Community in South Forth Myers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath has a large (11x20) Screened Lanai with Vinyl Windows Steps from the Pool & Great for Entertaining. Features NEW wood like floors, fresh paint, AC & appliances replaced in 2016. Close to shopping, restaurants, Barbara B Mann Performing Arts & Florida Southwestern Arena. Easy access to SWFL international airport, Downtown Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel Beaches, Barefoot Beach, Provincetown offers 2 Heated Pools, Tennis, & Shuffleboard Courts. Available Month to Month from April 20th 2019 to December 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE have any available units?
3308 Royal Canadian TRCE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE have?
Some of 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Royal Canadian TRCE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villas.
Does 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE offer parking?
No, 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE does not offer parking.
Does 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE have a pool?
Yes, 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE has a pool.
Does 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE have accessible units?
No, 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3308 Royal Canadian TRCE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive
Villas, FL 33908
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir
Villas, FL 33907

Similar Pages

Villas 1 BedroomsVillas 2 Bedrooms
Villas Apartments with BalconyVillas Apartments with Parking
Villas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity