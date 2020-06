Amenities

pool pool table bocce court shuffle board tennis court media room

Unit Amenities furnished refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court pool pool table shuffle board media room tennis court

Enjoy the Florida lifestyle to the fullest in this furnished, 2nd floor, annual rental. This 55+ community includes golf, tennis, shuffleboard, billiards, bocce ball, several community pools, and a restaurant next to the pro shop. You will always have something to do! In the heart of Fort Myers, this location puts you right around the corner from the Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Theater, shopping, dining, and just a short drive to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.