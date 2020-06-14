Apartment List
/
FL
/
villano beach
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:31 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Villano Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Villano Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
405 2ND ST
405 2nd Street, Villano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1329 sqft
Welcome to the beach!! This charming beach cottage is located within walking distance of the beach and intracoastal waterway. Located minutes from Vilano Beach & historic St. Augustine. Ponte Vedra Beach & the city of Jacksonville are a short drive.
Results within 5 miles of Villano Beach
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
550 Florida Club 201
550 Florida Club Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1285 sqft
Spacious 3-Bedroom 2-Bath, 2nd floor Apartment - Spacious three bedrooms, 2nd floor apartment. Excellent open floor plan with Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Amenities include a golf course, clubhouse, fitness center, and billiards room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
Lincolnville
1 Unit Available
83 Keith Street
83 Keith Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Recently restored cottage in historic Lincolnville downtown St. Augustine. Quiet street, new kitchen with granite counter tops, bath, wood floors and other upgrades, including central a/c. Extra spare room for guests/office, washer/dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
132 King Street
132 King Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
700 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... Charming Updated 2bd/2bth Apartment,Deck,Central Air/Heat,Wood Floors,Shorter Term And Furnished Available For A Fee,Off Street Parking Too!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
135 Oviedo Street
135 Ovieda Street, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... 3bd/1bth First Floor Apartment,Covered Front Porch,Wood Floors,Tall Ceilings,Leaded Glass Windows,French Doors,Off Street Parking Too!

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
45 Buckley Ct
45 Buckley Ct, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1410 sqft
This Fantastic,Newish 2br/2.5ba Sage Town-home With One Car Garage On A Quiet Street In Cypress Bay Is The Perfect Place To Call Home! The Sage Floor Plan Offers 1,410 Sq. Ft.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
614 Wild Bird Ln
614 Wild Bird Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2164 sqft
2164 Sf,Waterview Executive Home In Upscale Country Club Golfing Community W/24-7 Security. Home Features Fantastic Finishes Throughout. New Hardwood Floors In Dr To Lr.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Old City
1 Unit Available
105 Marine Street #4
105 Marine St, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Old City
1 Unit Available
105 Marine Street #2
105 Marine Street, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
507 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.
Results within 10 miles of Villano Beach

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5367 3rd Street
5367 3rd Street, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Adorable home in Butler Beach! Five minute walk to the beach. Pets considered.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
125 Calle El Jardin - 102
125 Calle El Jardin, St. Johns County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
This first floor, cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Avila at Palencia community is a split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. With almost 1300 sq ft there's a separate eating area with hard wood floors for a more spacious layout..
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Villano Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Villano Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Villano Beach 2 BedroomsVillano Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVillano Beach 3 BedroomsVillano Beach Apartments with Balcony
Villano Beach Apartments with GarageVillano Beach Apartments with GymVillano Beach Apartments with ParkingVillano Beach Apartments with Pool
Villano Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerVillano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVillano Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Yulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLButler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University