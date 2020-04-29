1901 WINDJAMMER LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage guest suite

Immaculate three story Mediterranean Townhouse overlooking the Intracoastal. This home is equipped with private elevator. Lot is like a manicured park with towering Oaks. Custom built with a gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, Upgraded tile throughout the foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen. Master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet, luxurious master bath with whirlpool, two laundries. a guest suite of 454 SF perfect for a teen or the parents. Over sized one car garage with tons of storage.