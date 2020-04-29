All apartments in Villano Beach
1901 WINDJAMMER LN
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:22 PM

1901 WINDJAMMER LN

1901 Windjammer Lane · (904) 739-7100
Location

1901 Windjammer Lane, Villano Beach, FL 32084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1901 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Immaculate three story Mediterranean Townhouse overlooking the Intracoastal. This home is equipped with private elevator. Lot is like a manicured park with towering Oaks. Custom built with a gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, Upgraded tile throughout the foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen. Master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet, luxurious master bath with whirlpool, two laundries. a guest suite of 454 SF perfect for a teen or the parents. Over sized one car garage with tons of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 WINDJAMMER LN have any available units?
1901 WINDJAMMER LN has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1901 WINDJAMMER LN have?
Some of 1901 WINDJAMMER LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 WINDJAMMER LN currently offering any rent specials?
1901 WINDJAMMER LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 WINDJAMMER LN pet-friendly?
No, 1901 WINDJAMMER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villano Beach.
Does 1901 WINDJAMMER LN offer parking?
Yes, 1901 WINDJAMMER LN does offer parking.
Does 1901 WINDJAMMER LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 WINDJAMMER LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 WINDJAMMER LN have a pool?
Yes, 1901 WINDJAMMER LN has a pool.
Does 1901 WINDJAMMER LN have accessible units?
No, 1901 WINDJAMMER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 WINDJAMMER LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 WINDJAMMER LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 WINDJAMMER LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 WINDJAMMER LN does not have units with air conditioning.
