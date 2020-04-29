1901 WINDJAMMER LN

Amenities
Immaculate three story Mediterranean Townhouse overlooking the Intracoastal. This home is equipped with private elevator. Lot is like a manicured park with towering Oaks. Custom built with a gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, Upgraded tile throughout the foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen. Master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet, luxurious master bath with whirlpool, two laundries. a guest suite of 454 SF perfect for a teen or the parents. Over sized one car garage with tons of storage.