Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Life is good while you enjoy an Ocean Breeze a year-round! Just steps away from beach access, restaurants, and intercoastal waterway a short walk to Villano Pier. Cozy completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 baths will make it a perfect sunshine rental. Spend your mornings at the beach and afternoons strolling along historic St. Augustine downtown. All shore is an excellent location for water sports. PGA golf courses 15-20 minutes drive north