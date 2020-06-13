Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:55 AM

144 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach South, FL with balcony

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
23 Vista Gardens Trail
23 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
630 sqft
Available for 2021 Season beginning January 1st! Brand new floors and fully furnished rental in a 55+ Community with Resort Style Living at it's best! Charming first floor condo fully furnished 1/1 in Vista Gardens.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1135 3rd Avenue
1135 3rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great building location in Breakwater Villa's. Ground floor unit, centrally located and close to the beaches.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1640 6th Avenue
1640 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Nice 3/2 in popular Rock Ridge Neighborhood. Close to Miracle Mile, shopping and beaches. Rent includes Lawn Care.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1220 Cheval Drive
1220 Cheval Drive, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Two story 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse close to the beach, shopping, & river. Gated community, heated community pool. Washer/dryer upstairs. 1 car attached garage.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1166 6th Avenue
1166 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Prime rental opportunity in the heart of one of Vero Beach's hottest, most central areas. Spacious 2/2 end unit in friendly building features newer flooring, carpet, appliances & fresh paint.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1631 4th Ct
1631 4th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
901 sqft
Available April 1st - 2/1 in Vero - Wonderful cottage style home in Rock Ridge. Two bedroom one bath with living room and large Florida room. Separate laundry room. Back Patio and storage shed. Lawn care included! Pets considered. (RLNE5580006)

1 of 23

Last updated April 15 at 09:22am
1 Unit Available
1624 Willows Square
1624 Willows Sq, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Willows brand new home never lived in! Palmetto floor plan 1945 sf under air lakefront home with community pool. Open floor plan, light and bright 2Br, 2 Ba, den, 2CG, tiled living area, beautiful kitchen and baths with granite counters.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
380 E Waverly Place
380 East Waverly Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
CALL TODAY TO BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR! Turn key rental available May 1st! New king beds, towels, linens, couches, TV's- are all waiting for you. Love to cook? You'll love all the toys in the kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
504 10th Court
504 10th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MONTHLY RENTAL!!! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA home w/ den/office offers great spaces for entertaining, has screened in pool w/ fenced in backyard. 2 car garage plus plenty of additional parking.

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
2195 43rd Avenue
2195 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
LARGE2 Bedroom 2Bath 2 Car Garage in Golf Acres Subdivision. Plenty of old Florida charm.Large.This 2 bedroom is 1576 square feet. Hurry!Won't last.

1 of 28

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
19 Vista Gardens Trail
19 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 and a half bath condo conveniently located on the first floor and right next to all the community amenities. Experience resort style living in this amazing 55+ community.

1 of 27

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
1430 10th Manor
1430 10th Manor, Vero Beach South, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath lake home in desirable Waterford Lakes. Tree-lined neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac. Large screened in patio offers panoramic views. Large master suite and multiple living areas.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
14 Vista Palm Lane
14 Vista Palm Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Updated and nicely furnished condo for a short or long term rental. Super clean, private laundry. Enjoy 4 swimming pools and beautiful local beaches. Community is nestled on a golf course.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4104 18th St
4104 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Great 2/2 with private fenced yard - Property Id: 283392 Private fence yard master with walk in shower and Jacuzzi tub large closet and french doors to multiple private decks nice large yard. Open floor plan fresh paint inside and out.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Spring Lake Drive #201
101 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
55+ Beautiful 2/2 condo with water & golf views. - Enjoy watching the wildlife from your glassed in porch. Corner unit, nicely furnished. Walking distance to clubhouse with pool, tennis, bocci, billiards & shuffleboard. Great winter get away.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$985
Royal Park Senior 55+ community! Brand new Carpet in both bedrooms & new tile flooring throughout living area and patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2333 Indian River Boulevard
2333 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Fresh, clean & spacious inside unit on 3rd floor with enclosed porch offering glimpses of the intracoastal. Great room w/dining & living room, kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, new carpet in bedrooms, window treatments.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
38 Pine Arbor Lane
38 Pine Arbor Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Charming, first floor condo in active 55+ community. Updated kitchen. One large bedroom with private bath, plus convenient half bath. Pleasant, enclosed porch with storage room. Tiled floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2015 15th Lane
2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
547 Calamondin Way
547 Calamondin Way SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
First Floor Master Bedroom Suite! Two bedrooms, Open Loft/office and full bath on 2nd level. Nice corner lot in sought after Citrus Springs. Amenities: Pool, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball & social clubs. ANNUAL LEASES ONLY.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Vero Beach South, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Vero Beach South renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

