Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool media room

2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now. It takes 30 days for HOA to approve tenants application prior to move in. Split and open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths condo on 2nd floor, Roman Tub and separate shower in master bath, and walk in closet, screened balcony. Clean and bright, offers split open floor plan. Kitchen with breakfast bar, kitchen and living room combo. Community offers large swimming pool, 2 gated entrances, playground, clubhouse, fitness center. Great Convenient Central Vero Beach location: within minutes to beaches, grocery shopping and other major shopping, mall, movie theater, dining, theater, city marina, art museum and more. Sorry, no Pets allowed. Condo Association: Application Fee $50.00 per unit, 15 days application process, $300.00 refundable deposit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4715244)