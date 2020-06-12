All apartments in Vero Beach South
Find more places like 2504 57th Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vero Beach South, FL
/
2504 57th Cir
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

2504 57th Cir

2504 57th Circle · (772) 228-1414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vero Beach South
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL 32966

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2504 57th Cir · Avail. Jun 16

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
media room
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now. It takes 30 days for HOA to approve tenants application prior to move in. Split and open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths condo on 2nd floor, Roman Tub and separate shower in master bath, and walk in closet, screened balcony. Clean and bright, offers split open floor plan. Kitchen with breakfast bar, kitchen and living room combo. Community offers large swimming pool, 2 gated entrances, playground, clubhouse, fitness center. Great Convenient Central Vero Beach location: within minutes to beaches, grocery shopping and other major shopping, mall, movie theater, dining, theater, city marina, art museum and more. Sorry, no Pets allowed. Condo Association: Application Fee $50.00 per unit, 15 days application process, $300.00 refundable deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4715244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 57th Cir have any available units?
2504 57th Cir has a unit available for $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2504 57th Cir have?
Some of 2504 57th Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 57th Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2504 57th Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 57th Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2504 57th Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vero Beach South.
Does 2504 57th Cir offer parking?
No, 2504 57th Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2504 57th Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 57th Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 57th Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2504 57th Cir has a pool.
Does 2504 57th Cir have accessible units?
No, 2504 57th Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 57th Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 57th Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 57th Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 57th Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2504 57th Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Vero Beach South 1 BedroomsVero Beach South 2 Bedrooms
Vero Beach South Apartments with ParkingVero Beach South Dog Friendly Apartments
Vero Beach South Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FL
Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLMerritt Island, FL
North River Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLHutchinson Island South, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLTequesta, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity